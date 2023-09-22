Oklahoma man tried to hide meth in breakfast sandwich, police say

A Catoosa K9 officer located a coin purse filled with methamphetamine stuffed inside a half-eaten McDonald's sausage, egg and cheese sandwich during a traffic stop.

A traffic stop in Oklahoma that began with a cracked windshield ended with a K9 discovering a bag of meth hidden inside a breakfast sandwich.

At 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Catoosa police officer pulled over a 35-year-old man for a traffic violation near a McDonald's and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, said Capt. Jennifer Swarer. The Oklahoman isn't naming the man because he hasn't formally been charged.

At that time, the officer decided to deploy K9 Major Melton, a 5-year-old German shepherd, to search the vehicle, Catoosa police said.

According to police, the K9 located a coin purse filled with methamphetamine stuffed inside a half-eaten McDonald's sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin sandwich.

Officers recovered 13 grams of meth, marijuana and $200 from the man's vehicle.

The man was taken into custody in Rogers County under the suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following the discovery of the meth.

