Oklahoma manhunt after deputy shot 7 times: Suspect, wife both found dead, authorities say

A suspect who allegedly shot an Oklahoma deputy seven times was found dead Friday evening along with his estranged wife, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

Authorities had launched a manhunt for Braedon Chesser, 27, after he shot a Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputy during a standoff at his home Friday morning. Deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Chesser was found in the woods behind his home and his wife was inside the home. Authorities didn’t give any details about their deaths.

OKLAHOMA AUTHORITIES CONDUCT MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT WHO SHOT DEPUTY 7 TIMES

The unidentified deputy underwent surgery later Friday for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was unclear.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "heartbroken" to hear about the deputy having been shot.

"The Bible tells us God is our refuge and strength, and present in our time of trouble. I'm told the deputy is stable and awaiting surgery," he tweeted earlier Friday. "I'm praying for his recovery."