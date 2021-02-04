Oklahoma mass shooting: Man charged for murder of his brother and five children

James Crump
Booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office, shows Jarron Deajon Pridgeon

A 25-year-old Oklahoma man was charged with murder on Wednesday for fatally shooting his brother and five children.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, possession of firearms during probation, and shooting with intent to kill, following the incident in Muskogee earlier in the week.

Police officers responded to a call of multiple people shot in a house at around 1:30am on Tuesday, according to Muskogee investigator Lynn Hamlin.

When they arrived at the scene they found Mr Pridgeon holding a gun. He fled and was taken into custody following a brief chase on foot.

Inside the house, the responding officers found one man and four children dead, while an injured infant was helicoptered to hospital in Tulsa alongside a woman.

The child later died from the injuries sustained during the shooting, while the woman is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The police confirmed on Wednesday that the man killed in the incident was the brother of Mr Pridgeon and father to three of the dead children.

The victims were identified as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1, Jaidus Pridgeon, 3, Harmony Anderson, 5, Neveah Pridgeon, 6, and Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.

Ms Hamlin told CBS 6 that the department does not believe that the shooting was a “random” attack, but is currently unsure of the motive for the incident.

The investigator described the shooting as “terrible” and added that officers in the town are “not used to this at all”.

Paul Jones, who lives just a few houses down from where the attack took place, told KOTV that the family killed had just moved into the area.

“It's heartbreaking, especially kids that haven't been able to grow up,” Mr Jones said.

While Raven Anderson, who is an aunt to the children, said: “They were great kids, they were smart, full of happiness, energy. They were, they just loved life.”

Ms Anderson added: “Honestly it would just be great if everyone just continued to pray.”

