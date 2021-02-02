Oklahoma mass shooting: Six killed including five children

James Crump
Updated
(Independent)
(Independent)

Oklahoma police are investigating the deaths of one man and five children, who were shot dead in Muskogee in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Muskogee police officers responded to a call of multiple people shot in a house at around 1:30am.

When they arrived at the scene they found a person holding a gun, who was shot at by one of the officers. The shot missed, but the suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Inside the house, the responding officers found one man and four children dead, while an injured infant was helicoptered alongside a woman to a hospital in Tulsa.

The child later died from the injuries sustained during the shooting, while the woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

More follows…

Originally published

