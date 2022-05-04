Oklahoma medical examiner: 2020 death resulted from shooting in 2007 ruled a homicide

State medical examiners have determined that the late 2020 death of a 2007 shooting victim was actually a homicide, according to Oklahoma City police Wednesday.

In May 2007, Ryan Stubblefield was shot during a drug-related robbery. Stubblefield was left paralyzed from the shooting, and he died on November 3, 2020 at the age of 36.

On April 26, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, determined Stubblefield had died of complications from the shooting, and investigators now consider his death a homicide.

34-year-old Desiree Mitts and 32-year-old Ricky Page were convicted of the shooting in 2009. Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the decision to file additional charges against them now lies with the Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Stubblefield's death was the latest in a number of deaths from past years reclassified as homicides in 2022. Authorities determined in recent months that 7-month-old Zailen Howell's death in 2021 and Andrew Lee Ingram's death in 2020 were also homicides.

