Oklahoma medical helicopter crash near Weatherford leaves 3 dead: Everything we know

An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter in 2021. An Air Evac helicopter crashed just outside of Weatherford, Oklahoma, on Saturday, killing its three crew members.

Three members of a medical air transport crew died late Saturday night when their helicopter crashed in western Oklahoma.

Here's everything we know so far about the crash and the investigation.

What happened in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash

Saturday night, an Air Evac crew had dropped off a patient at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma before heading back to its base in Weatherford.

At 11:23 p.m., the operations control center for Air Evac Lifeteam lost contact with the helicopter, a Bell 206L-3, according to a social media post by Air Evac Lifeteam.

The three crew members aboard died in the crash.

"Our primary focus is on supporting the families and our team members," Air Evac Lifeteam officials said in the social media post. "(Critical Incident Stress Management) teams have been sent to assist our team members during this time."

Medical helicopter crash near Weatherford, Oklahoma

According to flight tracking data, the helicopter lost contact outside of Hydro, Oklahoma, a town 8 miles east of Weatherford.

Who was involved in the helicopter crash?

According to Air Evac Lifeteam's website, helicopter crews consist of a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic.

Crew member names are not being released by the medical transport company at this time.

When will the investigation be complete?

Air Evac Lifeteam has turned over the investigation to the National Transportation Safety Board.

While the board will release a preliminary report, the investigation could take 12 to 24 months to complete.

