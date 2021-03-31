Oklahoma missing men found at Smokey's Landing

Mar. 31—The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of campers broken into at Smokey's Campsite and Landing and found two people who were reported missing from Oklahoma, according to Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

Kaiser said the initial call reported about seven campers with windows broken. On the way to the scene, he noticed a car with Oklahoma license plates parked on an approach near Smokey's Campsite.

While they investigated the broken windows, officers ran the license plates for the vehicle. Oklahoma officials reported that the two people associated with the car were listed as missing in what Kaiser described as a "welfare check" situation.

Ultimately, two men in their 20s were found in one of the campers suffering from cuts and other injuries associated with breaking through a window, Kaiser said. The men were transported from the scene by Jamestown Area Ambulance.

Kaiser said the men had gotten out of the car with Oklahoma license plates to walk and lost their car keys and a cellphone. They had also gotten wet at some point and were suffering in the high winds occurring Tuesday.

One of the men was treated at Jamestown Regional Medical Center and released while the other was transported to a Fargo hospital for continuing care, Kaiser said.

Reports of the incident generated by the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office are being reviewed by the state's attorney's office for possible criminal charges.