Oklahoma mom and her 3 children, including 10-month-old, killed in triple murder-suicide

An Oklahoma mother is accused of killing her three children and then herself following an hours-long standoff with police last week.

In the afternoon on Thursday, July 20, officers responded to a home in Verdigris, located about 20 miles outside of Tulsa, after noticing fireworks erupting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find Brandy McCaslin, 39, barricaded and armed with a firearm inside the residence. Investigators said negotiations between officers and McCaslin lasted for the next three hours.

Following no response from McCaslin, officers entered the home to find the mother and her three children — an 11-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 10-month-old — dead, according to the news release.

Investigators said it was determined that McCaslin shot all three kids then herself.

The Verdigris Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently working together to investigate the case.

Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackelford told the Tulsa World that a woman trapped in the garage had been shooting a Roman candle firework through the window to attract attention for help.

According to Shackelford, the woman had brought one of the children to the home for a supervised visit when McCaslin pointed a gun at her and took the child. She then locked the woman and two other children who were with the woman inside the garage.

The woman and two children were able to escape with the help of police, Shackelford said.

Billy Jacobson, father of one of the children, shared a Facebook post July 20, writing that the four were dead and sharing two photos.

"Please keep us in your prayers," he captioned the photos with a crying emoji. "Brandy McCaslin did a murder suicide with all three kids. Billy, Noe, Bryce, and Brandy have all passed."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com