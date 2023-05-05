Oklahoma murders – latest: Sex offender Jesse McFadden used wife’s gun in murder-suicide, police reveal

Authorities said on Wednesday that Jesse McFadden shot his six victims in the head with his wife’s gun before “staging” the grisly scene on his rural property and then turning the gun on himself.

Seven bodies were discovered at the property on Monday during a frantic search for two teenagers who failed to return home from a slumber party with a friend. The victims were identified as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, her children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, as well as two other teenagers Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15 – both of whom were friends with Guess’s children.

All six had suffered between one and three gunshot wounds in their head, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice revealed on Wednesday, as he said that they were all “murdered” by McFadden with a handgun bought by Guess in 2022.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of raping then-16-year-old Krystle Strong in 2003. He was released in 2020, despite being charged with new child porn counts in 2017.

“I called the jail,” Ms Strong tells The Independent. “I believe I left a voicemail and tried to get transferred and I kept getting the runaround. I told them, ‘Look, I’ve called you guys over the years several times trying to get updates and I’ve seen that you guys are still going to let him out even after you found contraband child porn on his phone. If this doesn’t show that somebody isn’t rehabilitated, then I don’t know what else would.’”

An Amber alert was issued early on Monday after Ivy and Brittany failed to return to their homes on Sunday, as they had planned. The advisory was cancelled on Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The two teens were last seen at around 1.30am on Monday travelling with McFadden in a white Chevrolet pickup. McFadden, who was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020, was on the state’s sex offender registry

In an interview with told KOTV , Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer said she had visited McFadden’s home several times before, and that he was not aware he had been convicted of rape in the past.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” Mr Brewer said.

At a Monday night vigil, Mr Brewer told hundreds of people that the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death “are just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.” He said Brittany had aspired to be a teacher or a veterinarian.

Victims’ relatives create fundraisers to cover funerals as they reel from devastating tragedy

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

