Oklahoma NAACP files suit challenging anti-protest law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SEAN MURPHY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill approved by the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature this year that seeks to crack down on protesters is unconstitutional and would chill the ability of groups to mobilize people to advocate for racial justice, a civil rights group argues in a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

The Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP filed the lawsuit in federal court in Oklahoma City, along with the national NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center.

The lawsuit argues the law, which takes effect Nov. 1, was written to discourage peaceful demonstrations and violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantee the right of the public to peacefully assemble and give citizens equal protection under the law.

The new law increases the penalties for blocking roadways, grants motorists civil and criminal immunity if they kill or injure someone while fleeing from a riot and authorizes hefty fines for national organizations that coordinate with those found guilty of committing crimes under the state's rioting statutes.

“Last year, the country watched a video of a man being brutally murdered by law enforcement," Anthony Douglas, president of Oklahoma State NAACP, said in a statement, referring to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. “Rather than trying to prevent such future injustices in this state, Oklahoma dedicated its efforts to silencing those who fight against injustice.”

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney John O'Connor, a defendant in the lawsuit, said the attorney general's office plans to “vigorously defend" the new law.

State Rep. Kevin West, a Moore Republican who authored the bill, said the bill targets rioters, not those who peacefully assemble.

“House Bill 1674 protects law abiding citizens who find themselves caught in the midst of dangerous and illegal actions at no fault of their own," he said in an email to The Associated Press. “This law maintains the constitutional right to peaceably assemble while also reinforcing our citizen’s rights to be secure in their life, liberty and property.”

Supporters of the bill say it was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate while protesting George Floyd's death. Several people were injured, including one who was paralyzed from the waist down after falling from an overpass, but the driver, whose family was in the truck, was not charged.

The measure is one of a series of GOP-backed proposals that would increase criminal penalties for activities associated with protests last year over racial injustice and police brutality.

A group of Oklahoma activists launched a petition drive seeking to overturn the new law, but last week fell short of the required number of signatures needed to qualify the veto referendum for a public vote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hostages strapped to getaway cars as human shields as bank robbers descend on Brazilian city

    Robbers struck three banks before taking hostages and using them as human shields to make their escape through the streets of Aracatuba

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Suddenly Remembers At Least One Other Call With Trump On Jan. 6: Report

    "I know it was more than once. I just don’t recall the times," the Ohio congressman told Politico.

  • His Name Is Barbecue—and He’s Ready to Plunge Haiti Into War

    Courtesy Jonathan AlpeyriePORT-AU-PRINCE—Since the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, the small island nation has spiraled even further into chaos. From a devastating earthquake earlier this month, to violent gangs gaining ground, and rampant corruption within its elite, it is hard to see how the country will prosper. In fact, the current political elite’s inability to deal with and then fix any of these issues is a testimony to its unwillingness to care for its people,

  • Don’t Negotiate With Trump’s Disease-Spreading Zombie Army

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyWhat will it take for the American majority to stop being hijacked by the bad-faith politics of an increasingly radicalized GOP that will stop at nothing to promote death and achieve minority rule?Most of us in this country, who have chosen life during a pandemic, are asked to coddle the unhinged temper tantrums and violent extremism of a conservative base that continues supporting the Jan. 6 violent insurrection and attacking our voting rights,

  • Dad grabs dying 24-year-old son’s gun after shootout with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

    As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his fallen son — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

  • Council vote to claw back police funds has only divided, enraged much of Kansas City

    Angry Kansas City Council members and their constituents haven’t forgotten the body’s May 20 vote to pare back the police budget. Here’s what they’re saying and doing. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • U.S., 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to keep evacuating allies after Aug. 31

    The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.Stay on top of the l

  • The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • FAA says Kabul airport now uncontrolled, U.S. carriers barred from flights

    Kabul airport is without air traffic control services now that the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, and U.S. civil aircraft are barred from operating over the country unless given prior authorization, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday. The FAA said in a statement that "due to both the lack of air traffic services and a functional civil aviation authority in Afghanistan, as well as ongoing security concerns, U.S. civil operators, pilots, and U.S.-registered civil aircraft are prohibited from operating at any altitude over much of Afghanistan."

  • Police: Overnight shooting injures 4 in west Las Vegas on Rainbow Boulevard

    Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the west part of town on Sunday.

  • Ivanka Trump's Cousin Has a Theory on Why She'll Stay Out of Politics For Good

    Mary Trump has never been shy in sharing her opinions on the Trump family and their politics. She’s got a new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, that takes a deep dive into her uncle, Donald Trump, and what is next for the controversial family. While she does think […]

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul so quickly fearing execution by the Taliban that aides who returned from a lunch break wondered where he'd gone

    Ghani was told, falsely, that Taliban militants had entered the presidential palace and were searching for him, the Washington Post reported.

  • Police arrest teen accused of stabbing, killing homeowner during break-in

    Las Vegas police have arrested teen accused of stabbing and killing a homeowner during a break-in.

  • Mississippi's governor says people in the state are less scared of COVID-19 because they 'believe in eternal life'

    Hospitals in Mississippi are at crisis levels amid a new surge in COVID-19 patients. Gov. Tate Reeves said people would lean on their religious faith.

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • A Teacher Allegedly Had Students 'Pledge Allegiance' to a Pride Flag

    Of course, conservatives are all in a tizzy over the incident.

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.