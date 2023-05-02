Oklahoma bodies found – live: Police say two missing teen girls and convicted rapist among seven dead at ranch

Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice speaks to reporters on Monday 1 April 2023 (KOTV-DT)

Two missing teenage girls have been found dead in a house in Oklahoma, along with their suspected abductor and four other people, authorities say.

Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a man named Jesse McFadden, who is reportedly a convicted sex offender.

But on Monday afternoon Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice said the two girls and Mr McFadden are believed to be among seven dead bodies discovered in a rural home east of the city of Henryetta, about 50 miles south of Tulsa.

What we know so far

01:08 , Io Dodds

Jesse McFadden: A convicted rapist accused of sexting with a minor

01:02 , Io Dodds

Oklahoma penal records show that Jesse McFadden was a convicted rapist who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which he served nearly 17 years.

The 39-year-old was found guilty of first degree rape in November 2003, admitted to prison in January 2004, and released in October 2020.

According toThe Muskogee Phoenix, he was also charged in 2017 with using a contraband cell phone to solicit sexual conduct from a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee the previous year.

His trial date had reportedly been set for today, Monday 1 April, though it’s not clear why it took so long for his case to make its way to court.

A prison record for Jesse McFadden (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

Father of Brittany Brewer speaks out

Tuesday 2 May 2023 00:49 , Io Dodds

Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer, has spoken to local broadcaster KOTV-DT.

"Brittney was an outgoing person," he told the network. "She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta in [an upcoming] pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain't gonna make it because she' dead. She's gone."

He said that the girls had gone to stay at the rural house of Jesse McFadden, 39, as they had done several times before without incident.

Families release pictures of missing girls

Tuesday 2 May 2023 00:35 , Io Dodds

Here is a picture of Ms Brewer (left) and Ms Webster (right), courtesy of their respected families.

Missing girls Brittany Brewer, 16, left, and Ivy Webster, 14, right, were found dead in Oklahoma in May 2023 (Brewer family / Webster family via Facebook)

We also have a mugshot of their suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, who was reportedly jailed for rape in 2003 and was wanted for sexting with a teenage girl at the time the girls went missing.

(KOTV-DT)

Seven found dead in rural Oklahaoma

Tuesday 2 May 2023 00:04 , Io Dodds

Good evening. Police in Oklahoma say that two missing girls and their suspected abductor are among seven dead bodies discovered in a rural house about 50 miles south of Tulsa.

Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a man named Jesse McFadden, who is reportedly a convicted sex offender.

But on Monday afternoon Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice said the two girls and Mr McFadden are believed to be among seven, though he declined to give details of what officers had found.

We’ll bring you further updates as soon as we have them.