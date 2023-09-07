Oklahoma nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication, refilling vials with water

A nurse has pleaded guilty of switching pain medicine with water at the hospital where she worked.

An Oklahoma City woman has pleaded guilty to tampering with medicine at the hospital where she worked as a nurse, and officials are asking patients who might have been affected to come forward.

Rebecca Elaine Holloway, 32, pleaded guilty to switching pain medication with tap water, a crime of tampering with consumer products by up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing will be at a later date.

Before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson in Muskogee this week, Holloway admitted she stole fentanyl and hydromorphone intended for intensive care patients in March and April 2022 when she worked in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

As part of her plea agreement, Holloway confessed she removed the pain medication from their vials, refilled the empty vials with tap water and returned the tampered vials to the controlled storage locker.

She acknowledged she stole the medication while knowing it was intended for patients in acute pain and distress and admitted that removing the medication placed patients at risk of bodily injury and death.

“Our healthcare system is built upon trust,” U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said in a statement. “This office will not hesitate to prosecute health care workers who abuse that trust.”

The charges arose from an investigation by the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

Anyone who was a patient in the Mercy Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Ardmore between March 1, 2022, and April 22, 2022, and believes that they may have received a tampered dose of fentanyl or hydromorphone can contact the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations at 214-790-7545.

