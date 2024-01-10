Oklahoma is offering $1,000 bonus for caregivers for people with disabilities. Here's how to qualify

Dwayne Boyd stands with employees and fellow clients of the nonprofit services agency A New Leaf as they visit the state Capitol for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day in March.

The state of Oklahoma is offering a $1,000 signing bonus to people hired as direct support professionals to care for the developmentally disabled.

The hiring spree comes after Oklahoma lawmakers allocated enough money to close out the state's waiting list for developmentally disabled services. It quickly became apparent that there weren't enough providers to meet the needs of thousands of families who were receiving services for the first time.

Direct support professionals, or DSPs, provide support and services to people with developmental disabilities, aging Oklahomans, medically fragile individuals and people with disabilities who are transitioning into the community from a care facility.

"There's such a huge need, I could literally hire another 100 DSPs tomorrow if we if we were able to," said Karla Ford, executive director of Central State Community Services Oklahoma.

Those wanting to learn more about the DSP career field and incentive can visit the state's website at oklahoma.gov/dsp.

Who qualifies for the incentive program?

The incentive program, which the Oklahoma Department of Human Services calls DSP+, provides $1,000 each as a recruitment bonus for every new hire and a retention incentive for existing workers. Those who stay in the job will get another $1,000 every six months until Jan. 31, 2025.

In a nutshell, said Ford, a DSP helps their client with "anything and everything that we would normally do in our daily lives."

"(Helping with) bathing, dressing, grooming, making meals, cleaning," Ford said, describing the daily tasks that a DSP might help their client complete. "But a large part of what they do as well is just helping them be productive members in the community. So they take them to different outings and different events and with them on vacations, and are just a really great help with them in the community."

There are few requirements for someone applying to this kind of job, depending on the agency that's hiring and the clients the DSP will serve.

"So long as they have great character and are willing to invest in individuals and partner with us, then we will do any training that someone needs," Ford said. She said the average wage for people in the profession was about $12 per hour.

Beth Scrutchins, director of the Developmentally Disabled Services Division at DHS, said direct support professionals must pass a background check. Training would include first aid and CPR, along with anything specific to their clients' needs.

Oklahoma has a growing need for caregivers

Ford's agency has worked in Oklahoma since Hissom Memorial Center was forced to close over three decades ago. Hissom was a state-run home for the developmentally disabled that shut down after a civil rights lawsuit.

The agreement marked a significant moment as Oklahoma began shifting away from institutional restriction to a more normal, independent community-based lifestyle for many developmentally disabled individuals. This, however, created another problem.

The state never provided enough money to care for everyone who sought community-based care. Thousands of families waited years, some as many as 13 years, to receive services. When lawmakers appropriated $32.5 million in 2022 to clear the waiting list, one mother of a child with Down Syndrome told The Oklahoman last year that being taken off the waiting list was like hitting the lottery after struggling for so many years.

With so many new people receiving government-funded services, there was a clear need for more health care and support professionals, including DSPs, which has a high demand. Unlike the shortage of doctors and nurses, Scrutchins said officials aren't sure how many DSPs the state needs to hire.

Along with the main goal of boosting the ranks, Scrutchins said the DSP+ incentive program will give the state valuable data about who's working in that role, how long the typical employee stays on the job and how many people are needed to fill the shortfall.

