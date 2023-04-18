Oklahoma officials allegedly caught on tape making racist remarks and threatening journalists

Four Oklahoma officials are being urged by the state’s governor to resign after audio allegedly captured a conversation involving violent comments about local journalists and racist remarks about Black people.

The audio, published by the McCurtain Gazette-News, seemed to involve McCurtain County officials complaining about two journalists at the paper.

“I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings says in the clip, according to the report. McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy then allegedly responds, “I’ve got an excavator.”

Jennings also allegedly spoke about not being able to hang Black people and said, “They got more rights than we got.”

The report sparked outrage in the southeastern Oklahoma county, with many of the more than 100 people who congregated at the local courthouse Monday calling for the exits of Clardy, Jennings, sheriff’s Capt. Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. “There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office.”

The reporters at the center of the conversation were McCurtain Gazette-News publisher Bruce Willingham and his son, Chris Willingham, according to the report. Bruce Willingham reportedly obtained the audio on a recorder he left behind after a March 6 county commission meeting, at which he suspected authorities were continuing to speak about county matters following the meeting’s official ending, which is in violation of state law.

“I talked on two different occasions to our attorneys to make sure I wasn’t doing anything illegal,” Bruce Willingham said.

The officials seemed to be upset by the newspaper’s “unfavorable” coverage of the sheriff’s office, contends Bruce Willingham, whose newspaper sued the department to release records and body camera footage related to the 2022 death of a man, Bobby Barrick, who was shot by a stun gun.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed it is investigating the situation, while the FBI would neither confirm nor deny. Willingham says he provided both with the audio.

