Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for convicted killer Gilbert Postelle

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency to death row inmate Gilbert Ray Postelle.

The vote was 4-1.

Postelle, 35, his daughter, Kaylei Johnson, 18, and his attorney asked the board for mercy.

"I just feel like I'm all the way around a better person," the inmate said during his video appearance.

Postelle was convicted of murdering four people on Memorial Day 2005 outside a trailer in Del City. He was sentenced to death for two of the murders and to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the other two.

Gilbert R. Postelle speaks at his clemency hearing in front of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board. The board voted 4-1 to deny Postelle clemency.

His execution is set for Feb. 17 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

