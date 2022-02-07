Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies parole for former OKC cop, convicted rapist Daniel Holtzclaw

In a 5-0 vote Monday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied parole for Daniel Holtzclaw, the fired Oklahoma City police officer who is serving a 263-year prison sentence for multiple rapes and other sex crimes.

Holtzclaw, 35, was accused of sexually assaulting 12 women and a 17-year-old girl between December 2013 and June 2014 while working as a police officer, and sometimes while on duty. Jurors in December 2015 convicted him of sexual offenses involving eight victims.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his convictions.

In March 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider complaints about his 2015 trial, meaning his 18 convictions for rape and other sex crimes stand.

Holtzclaw complained to justices that prosecutors should not have been allowed to put on so many accusers against him at the same trial and that they misrepresented DNA evidence.

Holtzclaw still maintains his innocence.

His supporters said they were releasing “never-before-seen” video evidence and support letters as the board prepared to consider a count of “procuring lewd exhibition” in Holtzclaw’s conviction.

Supporters say the video is from a 2018 civil suit deposition.

In this 2016 file photo, Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

They also take aim at former Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson, who presided over Holtzclaw’s criminal trial.

The judge resigned in March 2021 and came under investigation after two female prosecutors and another woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Henderson, who has not been charged, presided over numerous high-profile criminal cases in Oklahoma County.

A convicted murderer and a convicted heroin dealer have each, in court, challenged the integrity of their trials because of Henderson’s alleged sexual misconduct with female prosecutors involved in their cases.

The female prosecutors who accused Henderson were not involved in the Holtzclaw case.

However, Holtzclaw cited the Henderson matter as a reason to reopen his case.

“I hope and pray more people finally see I truly was railroaded and wrongfully convicted,” he said in a statement. “I upheld my oath of office by protecting and serving my community, while Judge Henderson was allegedly abusing women and violating his oath. It’s time to reopen every one of Henderson’s cases, including mine, that was impacted by his sexual misconduct.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former OKC cop, convicted rapist Daniel Holtzclaw denied parole