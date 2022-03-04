Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigns unexpectedly

Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
·3 min read
Kelly Doyle reads material about an inmate in 2019, at her first meeting after being appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Kelly Doyle reads material about an inmate in 2019, at her first meeting after being appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigned abruptly Thursday, telling the governor it has been an honor to serve.

It was the second resignation this year from the board, which meets once a month to consider requests from convicts for a second chance.

The board next meets Monday.

Doyle, 41, did not give a reason for leaving. She told Gov. Kevin Stitt her resignation was effective Thursday.

The governor appointed her to the five-member board in February 2019.

"After three years, I firmly believe in the importance of having a member with social work and/or mental health experience on the board," she wrote in her one-page letter.

"This knowledge is critical in aiding the board as they strive to identify rehabilitation and protect public safety. While I am likely not the first social worker to sit on the board, it is my sincere hope that I am far from the last."

Doyle was a deputy executive director for the Center for Employment Opportunities at the time of her appointment. In that role, she oversaw the national nonprofit's operations in Oklahoma, Ohio, Michigan, and Colorado.

She became senior director of strategic initiatives at the nonprofit in September 2020.

The chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board stepped down in January at the request of the governor because of their differences over the death penalty.

Adam Luck also was appointed to the board by the governor in 2019.

Doyle's resignation comes in the midst of an Oklahoma County grand jury investigation of the parole board. Grand jurors next meet on Tuesday.

Doyle was not asked to resign, the governor's office said.

Prosecutors regularly complained both Luck and Doyle were biased because of their work for nonprofits that assist released inmates. Both denied the accusations.

Attorney General John O'Connor in October asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar them from upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates.

Justices refused.

The attorney general told the Supreme Court that Doyle has "financial conflicts of interests, and political beliefs which she refuses to leave at the door when she enters Board meetings."

"She is openly hostile towards prosecutors. She has stated the Board is looking for reasons to parole inmates."

In a response, Doyle told the Supreme Court her salary at the nonprofit was fixed and not related to the number of inmates released in Oklahoma.

She called the attorney general's complaints a "nightmarish" personal attack designed to intimidate, frustrate and interfere with the board.

She became senior director of strategic initiatives at the nonprofit in September 2020.

The chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board stepped down in January at the request of the governor because of their differences over the death penalty.

Adam Luck also was appointed to the board by the governor in 2019.

Doyle's resignation comes in the midst of an Oklahoma County grand jury investigation of the parole board. Grand jurors next meet on Tuesday.

Doyle was not asked to resign, the governor's office said.

Prosecutors regularly complained both Luck and Doyle were biased because of their work for nonprofits that assist released inmates. Both denied the accusations.

Attorney General John O'Connor in October asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar them from upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates.

Justices refused.

The attorney general told the Supreme Court that Doyle has "financial conflicts of interests, and political beliefs which she refuses to leave at the door when she enters Board meetings."

"She is openly hostile towards prosecutors. She has stated the Board is looking for reasons to parole inmates."

In a response, Doyle told the Supreme Court her salary at the nonprofit was fixed and not related to the number of inmates released in Oklahoma.

She called the attorney general's complaints a "nightmarish" personal attack designed to intimidate, frustrate and interfere with the board.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigns abruptly

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma lawmakers propose bill to limit power of Pardon and Parole Board

    Oklahoma lawmakers propose bill to limit power of Pardon and Parole Board

  • Oklahoma bills regarding Tesla service centers, Pardon and Parole Board pass House committee

    Oklahoma bills regarding Tesla dealerships, Pardon and Parole Board pass House committee

  • DraftKings pulls betting on sports events in Russia and Belarus, F1 ends Russian Grand Prix deal

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer explains how sports leagues, sports betting companies like DraftKings, and Formula 1 racing are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions.

  • Thai activists sign up to fight in Ukraine

    STORY: Thailand might not seem like an obvious place to find recruits to fight against Russia's invasion in Ukraine.But former Thai Air Force conscript turned activist Chanaphong "Ball" Phongpai has responded to Ukrainian efforts to raise an international volunteer force.He feels the cause is a natural fit for members of the pro-democracy movement in Thailand that emerged in 2020, protesting against the military-backed government there."I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country, and opposing tyranny. The Ukrainians are also fighting for democracy and are now invaded by a superpower and a tyrant, so I asked myself what I could do for them. This is the reason why I applied."Chanaphong and five friends visited the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok and met with a staff member there after registering as potential recruits online."I want to tell Ukrainians that you are not fighting alone, many people want to help you. Don't lose hope and feel that the world has abandoned you. Even if we are not a superpower, even if we are only a small light, we can shine a bright light to help you if we all join together. Please wait, we are in the process of coming to help you."An online Thai-language group told Reuters that in a single day this week, it gathered the names of more than 2,000 people interested in volunteering to help Ukraine.The Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok did not reply to requests for details.But the staff member who met with Chanaphong's group said that officials are considering applicants. They would need to submit online documents to be considered, including proof of military training and a clean criminal record."We have had some experience; we need to switch from holding bottle bombs to holding guns instead."A Thai government spokeswoman said that there is no law preventing Thai citizens from joining foreign volunteer forces. But that people should consider the potential dangers, as Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with heavy weapons.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”It's not clear whether Chanaphong or his friends will be accepted into the Ukraine "international legion," but they have already started to prepare.Chanaphong has even been upping his exercise to get himself as physically fit as possible.

  • U.S. farm incomes could see boost from grain rally - Chicago Fed

    The current rally of U.S. grain and oilseed prices could help bolster American farm incomes this year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils commodity markets over fears of massive disruption of exports from the Black Sea region, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Thursday. "While the rally of agricultural prices is helpful, inputs are higher too," Chicago Fed economist David Oppedahl said during a Federal Reserve webinar about U.S. agriculture. U.S. net farm income is forecast to be $113.7 billion this year, a 4.5% drop from 2021, according to data released in February from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

  • This brand makes simple and stylish dog products, and you’re going to want it all

    This is where style meets function for pets.

  • Kentucky NFL draft prospect Darian Kinnard calls pandemic a 'scare tactic' at combine

    At the NFL combine, Kentucky football NFL draft prospect Darian Kinnard made it clear is he no fan of Joe Biden or pandemic restrictions.

  • Russian cats banned from international competition

    The Federation Internationale Feline announced on its website that because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFe has banned Russian cats from international competition until at least June. “The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing,” the organization said. It noted that in addition to more than a million people being displaced amid ...

  • Is Texas’ pandemic land run coming to an end? Sales decline at the end of record year

    The rural land market experienced a marked slowdown after an unprecedented year. What’s next for Texas’ rural land rush? Experts say: it depends.

  • Renaissance rocker Bryan Adams on photographing Queen Elizabeth II

    Bryan Adams talks to Yahoo Entertainment about photographing Queen Elizabeth II, where he got his first real six-string, and what he was really doing in the summer of ‘69.

  • Today’s Madison Cawthorn court hearing could focus on laws both for and against Confederate rebels

    Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

  • Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing on Women's Team

    Lia Thomas recently opened up about participating on the women's swimming team at her college: “I just want to show trans kids and younger trans athletes that they’re not alone."

  • Ukraine’s top diplomat in Havana: Cuba’s vote at the U.N. ‘gives us cautious hope’

    The top Ukrainian diplomat in Havana said Cuba’s refusal to join Russia and vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is a sign that pressure works and a development that gives him “cautious hope” that the island’s government, a staunch Russian ally, would do more diplomatically to stop the war.

  • A mysterious new substance may have been found in the Earth’s core

    There’s a lot that we don’t know about the Earth, like how was life on Earth created? But we also don’t know a lot about the makeup of the planet itself, like how old the Earth’s core is. A new study may turn everything we think we know about the Earth’s inner core on its … The post A mysterious new substance may have been found in the Earth’s core appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia Is One of the Biggest Producers of Palladium. Sanctions Could Push Prices to New Records.

    Palladium remains sensitive to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt production and raise prices for the metal.

  • All Floridians will find their lives changed by rising and warming seas

    Florida must take action to protect more than just the coastlines.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, on Thursday after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.

  • You think groceries are expensive in America? Try shopping in Switzerland or South Korea

    In a recent survey, the U.S. ranked lower than several nations for cost of a standard shopping trip.

  • Kansas Rescue Cat with Extra Toes 'for World Domination' Finds Forever Home

    "He fits perfect in our home!" wrote Jinx the polydactyl cat's new owner, after the feline quickly gained fans on social media

  • 'I was surprised no one had done this': Scottsdale-based Bad Birdie aims for fun design with golf apparel

    Jason Richardson started his company to fill a clothing niche that didn't yet exist in the world of golf. He moved it from L.A. to Arizona in 2020