Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigns unexpectedly

Kelly Doyle reads material about an inmate in 2019, at her first meeting after being appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigned abruptly Thursday, telling the governor it has been an honor to serve.

It was the second resignation this year from the board, which meets once a month to consider requests from convicts for a second chance.

The board next meets Monday.

Doyle, 41, did not give a reason for leaving. She told Gov. Kevin Stitt her resignation was effective Thursday.

The governor appointed her to the five-member board in February 2019.

"After three years, I firmly believe in the importance of having a member with social work and/or mental health experience on the board," she wrote in her one-page letter.

"This knowledge is critical in aiding the board as they strive to identify rehabilitation and protect public safety. While I am likely not the first social worker to sit on the board, it is my sincere hope that I am far from the last."

Doyle was a deputy executive director for the Center for Employment Opportunities at the time of her appointment. In that role, she oversaw the national nonprofit's operations in Oklahoma, Ohio, Michigan, and Colorado.

She became senior director of strategic initiatives at the nonprofit in September 2020.

The chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board stepped down in January at the request of the governor because of their differences over the death penalty.

Adam Luck also was appointed to the board by the governor in 2019.

Doyle's resignation comes in the midst of an Oklahoma County grand jury investigation of the parole board. Grand jurors next meet on Tuesday.

Doyle was not asked to resign, the governor's office said.

Prosecutors regularly complained both Luck and Doyle were biased because of their work for nonprofits that assist released inmates. Both denied the accusations.

Attorney General John O'Connor in October asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar them from upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates.

Justices refused.

Story continues

The attorney general told the Supreme Court that Doyle has "financial conflicts of interests, and political beliefs which she refuses to leave at the door when she enters Board meetings."

"She is openly hostile towards prosecutors. She has stated the Board is looking for reasons to parole inmates."

In a response, Doyle told the Supreme Court her salary at the nonprofit was fixed and not related to the number of inmates released in Oklahoma.

She called the attorney general's complaints a "nightmarish" personal attack designed to intimidate, frustrate and interfere with the board.

She became senior director of strategic initiatives at the nonprofit in September 2020.

The chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board stepped down in January at the request of the governor because of their differences over the death penalty.

Adam Luck also was appointed to the board by the governor in 2019.

Doyle's resignation comes in the midst of an Oklahoma County grand jury investigation of the parole board. Grand jurors next meet on Tuesday.

Doyle was not asked to resign, the governor's office said.

Prosecutors regularly complained both Luck and Doyle were biased because of their work for nonprofits that assist released inmates. Both denied the accusations.

Attorney General John O'Connor in October asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar them from upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates.

Justices refused.

The attorney general told the Supreme Court that Doyle has "financial conflicts of interests, and political beliefs which she refuses to leave at the door when she enters Board meetings."

"She is openly hostile towards prosecutors. She has stated the Board is looking for reasons to parole inmates."

In a response, Doyle told the Supreme Court her salary at the nonprofit was fixed and not related to the number of inmates released in Oklahoma.

She called the attorney general's complaints a "nightmarish" personal attack designed to intimidate, frustrate and interfere with the board.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle resigns abruptly