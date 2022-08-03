Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate James Coddington

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to recommend clemency for death row inmate James Coddington.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will now have the final say on whether the admitted murderer's death sentence is commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Coddington, 50, is set to be executed by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Coddington is facing execution for murdering a friend, Albert Troy Hale, during a cocaine binge and robbery spree in 1997.

He went to Hale's house in Choctaw to borrow $50 for cocaine after robbing a convenience store, according to his own statements in the case. Hale, 73, turned him down and told him to leave.

Emma Rolls, attorney for James Coddington, with the Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair, speaks Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during an Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty news conference at the Capitol.

Coddington then beat Hale with a claw hammer, took $525, left and robbed five more convenience stores. He confessed after he was arrested by police outside his south Oklahoma City apartment.

"I have tried to be the best person I can be since the day that happened," he told the board during the hearing by video. "I'm clean. I know God. I'm not a vicious murderer."

His attorneys also are seeking an execution stay from the federal appeals court in Denver.

Coddington was the first of 25 inmates scheduled for execution after a federal judge rejected their complaints about a sedative used in the lethal injection process. The executions are set through the end of 2024.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Death row inmate James Coddington recommended for clemency