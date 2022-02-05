Oklahoma parents held after auto exhaust makes kids ill at Muncie Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Oklahoma residents were arrested Friday after their children became seriously ill from carbon monoxide fumes while in the family's vehicle outside a Muncie Walmart.

City police said the car's engine had been left running, with the children — ages 8 and 2 — left inside the vehicle while the parents went into the Walmart at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

Investigators discovered the car's exhaust system was malfunctioning, resulting in a carbon monoxide level in the vehicle that was dangerously high.

Emergency personnel were sent to the store about 12:15 p.m. The children were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

The parents — Antonio Kendrell Davis, 41, and Brittany Chris Rogers, 26 — were arrested on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent.

Davis and Rogers also face preliminary counts of theft, apparently based on allegations they stole merchandise while at Walmart.

They were being held in the Delaware County jail on Saturday under bonds of $42,500.

Officers at the jail said the couple were listed as residents of Miami, Oklahoma, about 90 miles northeast of Tulsa, and 620 miles southwest of Muncie.

