Some Oklahoma parents unhappy after schools remain open despite icy conditions
What causes a cough that just won't quit? Experts explain.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow shovel could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.
Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licensed in each new state where Parallel will operate.
The Skyted SIlent Mask borrows technology from newer jet engines to reduce sound by 25 decibels so you can take private calls in public without being overheard.
Will.i.am, the singer and songwriter turned entrepreneur, says he has cracked the code to doing just that with a new company called Sound Drive, which made its debut at CES 2024. The new venture will launch this summer in Mercedes-Benz's electric EQ models, will.i.am told TechCrunch during a press event. TechCrunch had a chance to test it at CES 2024 and despite some initial skepticism, we came away impressed.
Despite getting a full revamp last year, Alienware completely redesigned the M16 R2 for 2024 with a new, more compact chassis meant better optimize the power and performance of the most popular configs.
It's good to be Rolls-Royce: In the year just passed, the British automaker sold more cars than ever in its 119-year-history.
Used car prices tumbled 7% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic-era run-up.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
From home remedies to deciding when their child should stay home, pediatricians who are parents share their experiences.
Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings is set to expire in March, which will potentially end his six-year tenure with the franchise.
Here are the three biggest impacts on this week's Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Congressional leaders are trying to sell their federal spending deal, but averting a shutdown remains far from a sure thing.
They're strong, they're spirited and they'll stand up to anybody.
Apple has revealed when its Vision Pro headset will arrive in the US. You'll be able to pick one up on February 2 if you have $3,499 to spare.