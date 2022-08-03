Oklahoma parole board recommends clemency for Coddington

Aug. 3—Oklahoma's parole board recommended clemency for a death row inmate set to be executed later this month.

Board members voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency to James Coddington, who is set for lethal injection on Aug. 25 as the first in Oklahoma's two-year plan to execute 25 death row inmates.

Coddington, 50, was convicted and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at a residence in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him for refusing to loan him money to buy cocaine.

Emma Rolls, Coddington's attorney, said her client has changed since then.

"If our society believes in the principle of redemption, then James Coddington's life must be spared." Rolls said, "The man the jury convicted and sentenced to death no longer exists. If anyone is deserving of mercy, James Coddington is."

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said he was disappointed with the decision.

"Two different Oklahoma juries found that the murder was so heinous that death was the appropriate punishment," O'Connor said in a press release. "The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing is not designed to be a substitute for a trial before a jury. The juries heard evidence about Coddington's childhood environment and brain development during the sentencing phase of the trials. The jury also concluded that Coddington was a continuing threat to society — both inside and outside of prison walls."

"I'm surprised but pleased that the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has recommended clemency for James Coddington," Rev. Don Heath, Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty chair, said in a press release.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ultimately decides whether to take the board's recommendation to grant clemency.

Last November, Stitt took the parole board's recommendation of clemency and commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without the possibility of parole.

Stitt announced his decision less than four hours before Jones was scheduled to be executed — with Jones supporters and death penalty protestors cheering from the perimeter set outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Coddington's attorneys also filed for a stay of execution with the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals over claims Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol violates First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

State prosecutors argue that a death row inmate's request for an attorney present with a cell phone during the execution process could possibly lead to "the country's first livestreamed execution."

Defense attorneys wrote in the motion the protocol calls for inmates to not have communication with counsel within two hours of the scheduled execution time. Attorneys also said the protocol blocks counsel from witnessing the entire process.

"These measures prevent Mr. Coddington from communicating constitutional violations to his counsel and prevent counsel from observing or intervening in problems that may arise during the execution process, including problems setting and maintaining IV access, or problems with the use of an incorrect drug," the motion states.

Oklahoma's execution protocol came under scrutiny during a series of problematic lethal injections that led to a moratorium in 2015.

Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, writhed for about 43 minutes on a gurney before his 2014 execution. A state investigation later found Lockett's death was prolonged after an IV in his groin came loose.

Prison workers then used a drug mixture that wasn't approved in protocol during the execution of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant.

Richard Glossip was 30 minutes away from being executed when then-Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay in 2015. A grand jury later found prison workers were set to use the same mixture from Warner's execution under direction from Oklahoma's then-general counsel, Steve Mullins.

Oklahoma ended the nearly seven-year moratorium on executions last October. John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died by lethal injection, according to witnesses.

Scott Crow, Oklahoma's prisons director who oversaw Grant's execution, said the execution went "without complications" and officials didn't plan to change protocols.

Oklahoma first uses midazolam to render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart.

Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates challenged Oklahoma's three-drug cocktail used in executions, with the U.S. Supreme court ruling the state could move forward with executions.

If Coddington's lethal injection goes forward, he will be the first of 25 scheduled executions the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set in five phases through December 2024.

Glossip is scheduled to be put to death on Sept. 22. He was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot, a case that has received international attention.

His attorneys disagree with the execution scheduling after results of an independent review — which came at the request of an ad hoc committee comprised of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, including 28 Republicans. State Rep. Kevin McDugle led the committee and said he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.