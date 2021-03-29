Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

Keydra Manns
Evans initially called 911 and reported that an intruder broke in and killed her husband

An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans.

Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. According to Fox News, after her confession, authorities were able to identify a man they believe helped her.

“This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams. “OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days. With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans’ murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth.”

Evans called 911 on March 22 and claimed an intruder had broke in and shot her husband around 1 a.m. Once officers arrived, they pronounced the 50-year-old pastor dead on the scene.

Kristie Dawnell Evans and Kahlil Deamie Square Image: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Read More: Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

Three days after the start of the investigation, the 47-year-old widow spoke with the Ada Police Department and confessed to the crime. After interviewing and further research, it was confirmed that the wife and a man the couple allegedly had a sexual relationship with participated in the pastor’s murder.

According to The Daily Beast, 26-year-old Kahlil Deamie Square and Evans “had a sexual relationship that also included David at one point as well,” per an affidavit based on interviews with Evans by investigators.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder.

Read More: Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

The wife claims her husband “was verbally abusive” and “controlling of her” and called her names like “slut, fat, ugly, and whore.”

The documents also revealed that “Kristie gave David’s gun and a box of bullets to Kahlil, Kristie and Kahlil agreed upon an approximate time Kahlil would come to the Evans’ residence to kill David. Kristie left the backdoor unlocked so Kahlil could make entry to the resident.”

Pastor David Evans Image: Instagram

Per the affidavit, it was revealed that the pastor and his wife first met Kahlil months ago at a Super 8 Motel. The trio had sex at the motel more than once.

One time, “Kristie secretly dropped her phone number on the floor for Kahlil. Kristine continued to communicate by phone daily with Kahlil without David’s knowledge,” the affidavit continued.

Square allegedly spent the night at the couple’s home when the late pastor was not present. During a visit, Evans told Square that her husband treated her badly and “it would be nice to have more freedom.” Square responded with “Damn.”

On the night of the shooting, the wife claims Square had come to the house and she discovered him “crouched down” but she was “concerned he was making too much noise.” She alleges she told him to “proceed with the plan” and stayed in the living room while Square allegedly shot her husband. He then ran out the backdoor.

Kristie Evans is currently being held at Pontotoc County Jail while Kahlil Square sit at Cleveland County Jail.

