Oklahoma police chief arrested, accused of selling methamphetamine

An Oklahoma police chief has been arrested, accused of using and selling methamphetamine in Hughes County.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Joe Don Chitwood on Thursday. Chitwood is the chief of the Calvin Police Department.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said an investigation began in April after agents received a tip. Agents executed a search warrant at Chitwood’s home in Wetumpka, where they discovered the drugs.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma. And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse,” said OBN director Donnie Anderson.

Chitwood will be charged with meth distribution.