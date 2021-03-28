Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage

·1 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers fatally shot an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail Saturday, authorities said.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said during a news conference.

The correctional officer was then rescued safely and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials did not give details about the officer's injuries, but Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “I'm just glad the detention officer wasn't more seriously hurt.”

The inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed, officials said. The suspect then used the officer's keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of either the inmate or the officer who had been taken hostage.

As the incident unfolded, demonstrators went to the jail to protest how inmates are treated within the facility, KOCO-TV reported.

