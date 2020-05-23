Special Report: In Oklahoma pork-packing town, COVID stirs fear, faith and sorrow

By Andrew Hay and Andy Sullivan

GUYMON, Okla./WASHINGTON - (Reuters) - Over 25 years, the massive pork plant that dominates this small city brought jobs, new residents and an economic lifeline to a slowly shrinking farming community.

Attracted by relatively good wages at Seaboard Foods, immigrants like Felix and Pilar Jimenez arrived by the hundreds to slaughter hogs and process meat for shipment all over the world. The Mexican couple started work in Guymon, on the vast plains of Oklahoma’s panhandle, about a year after the plant opened, followed in time by their sons Michael, now 26, and Anthony, 22.

In recent months, as in so many U.S. cities with meat- packing operations, COVID-19 ripped through the plant and surrounding community, bringing economic uncertainty, fear and - in the case of the Jimenez family - tragedy.

Seaboard reports that, as of May 21, 641 of its some 2,700 employees tested positive for the virus - roughly a quarter of its workforce. Pilar, Michael and Anthony Jimenez all got sick. So did Felix, 56, who had been mostly homebound as he recovered from heart bypass surgery. He died May 9.

Guymon is part of the coronavirus’ new frontier - mostly rural communities with large meatpacking plants where employees often work inches apart, carpool to their jobs and live in crowded or multi-generational homes.

Interviewed at the family’s apartment days after his father’s death, Michael Jimenez said Guymon residents need to wake up to the dangers of the coronavirus, something that extends beyond the plant and especially threatens older and medically fragile people like Felix.

“I just hope the whole community realizes how fatal this can be,” said Michael Jimenez, speaking through a protective mask.

It’s difficult to pin down how each of the Jimenez family members got the disease. Pilar and her sons say any of them could have caught it at the packing plant, then infected Felix.

“I think we brought the virus home to him,” said Pilar Jimenez, 53, who lived with both Anthony and Felix.

Michael Jimenez said Felix never left the apartment except to walk the dog, and then only with a mask, adding that he and Anthony worked alongside a co-worker who they later learned was ill.

On the other hand, the virus is circulating in the wider community, not just at the plant. Texas County, where the plant is located, had recorded 820 cases as of Friday morning, including four deaths.

Despite the high rate of infection among plant workers, the company has reported no deaths among employees.

Duke Sand, chief executive officer of Seaboard Foods, told Reuters the company is adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on how to contain the virus at the plant, including timetables on when affected employees should return to work and what safety equipment, such as screens and masks, to give them.

Sand said the company, a subsidiary of Seaboard Corp, has been fortunate in that it saw its first case in mid-April, well after other meatpacking facilities around the country. Other plants have been less transparent with their numbers - for instance, Smithfield Foods [SFII.UL], the world’s largest hog processor, declined in a May 8 statement to Reuters to confirm case totals at its numerous facilities, citing the need to respect employees’ privacy.

Asked about Felix Jimenez’ death, Seaboard’s Sand said: "The purpose of this testing is that we don't have any tragedies such as that.”





DIVIDED SENTIMENTS

As in many meat-packing towns around the country, local leaders and residents are torn about how to address the new threat, which pits the economic needs of employees and local businesses against rapidly growing health risks to everyone in the community.

The Seaboard plant, where wages start at $16 per hour, is by far the largest employer in the city of fewer than 11,300 people. The plant is both a linchpin of the local economy and a hot spot in the nation’s battle against the new coronavirus.

Opinions about the dangers of the virus do not necessarily fall along neat or predictable lines, interviews with about two dozen local residents show. Although the population is small, Guymon and Texas County are demographically and politically complex.

The county, where about 70% of plant workers live, is a Republican stronghold in the heart of the U.S. Bible Belt, and it overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump in 2016. Yet residents have diverse backgrounds: Plant workers come from North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Some 41% of households in the county speak languages other than English at home, according to the most recent U.S. Census figures.