Oklahoma prepares for execution Thursday

Feb. 16—A man who killed four people on Memorial Day 2005 is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, was convicted of fatally shooting James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright outside a mobile home in southeast Oklahoma City. Postelle received a death sentence for two of the murders.

Prosecutors said Postelle, his brother, his father and another man killed the four in a "blitz attack," using assault rifles they shot 59 times. The attackers were targeting Swindle because they believed he caused a motorcycle accident that injured Postelle's father. A trial witness said the father told his sons to "kill everybody there" and hugged them both after the attack.

Postelle, who was 19 at the time of the murders, said during his December clemency hearing that he had suffered from a methamphetamine addiction since age 12. Postelle said he didn't remember much from that "horrible day" because he was high on meth. He didn't deny his involvement and told parole board members he's totally changed.

"I do understand that I'm guilty and I accept that," Postelle said. "There's nothing more that I know to say to you all than I am truly sorry for what I've done to all these families."

Mary Jo Swindle, Donnie Swindle's mother, urged parole board members to deny clemency.

"We never got to see him after he was murdered because his body was riddled and torn with bullets," she said of her son. "You may be a changed man, but my son and three others are still dead."

Oklahoma's parole board rejected clemency for Postelle with a 4-1 vote in December 2021, which means he will receive a lethal injection on Thursday, pending any last-minute action in the courts. Gov. Kevin Stitt can't intervene, as Oklahoma only allows its governor to commute sentences after a recommendation from the state parole board.

The U.S. Supreme Court in January denied an emergency stay for Postelle and Donald Grant, who last month became the first death row inmate executed in America this year. Grant, 46, received the death sentence for admittedly killing two Del City hotel workers in a 2001 robbery.

Defense attorneys for several death row inmates have argued midazolam — one part of Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection protocol — is not appropriate for use in executions. The issue is set for a federal trial later this month.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot, in Oklahoma City, denied a temporary stay for Postelle and Grant, writing that the inmates weren't likely to succeed on claims that the state's lethal injection protocol subjects them to unconstitutional pain and suffering.

The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals also denied Postelle's and Grant's stay requests. Appellate judges wrote the two men "failed to show the district court's factual findings were clearly erroneous, or that the district court committed legal error in reaching its conclusions."

Medical examiner's reports show two death row inmates in Oklahoma executed had fluid in their lungs. Autopsy reports indicated John Grant and Bigler Stouffer had pulmonary edema, which can cause trouble breathing and the sensation of drowning. Media witnesses said Grant convulsed and vomited while being executed in October. Stouffer did not show discomfort when Oklahoma executed him in December.

Evidence from the autopsy reports could be presented later this month in the federal trial challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol.

Medical journals state normally a set of lungs weighs about 1,000 grams. Autopsy reports show Grant's lungs weighed 1,390 grams and Stouffer's lungs weigh 1,510 grams.

Grant became the first death row prisoner Oklahoma executed since ending a nearly seven-year moratorium following a series of problematic lethal injections. Attorneys have argued Oklahoma subjected Grant "to severe pain and suffering over an extended period of time" in challenging the constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol.

Dr. Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist who witnessed John Grant's execution, testified vomiting was expected from someone "who has a significant amount of food and fluid in his stomach, is strapped down supine on a gurney and injected with a drug which quickly produces unconsciousness." Yen also testified the convulsions indicated an obstructed airway and were not "purposeful."

Forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen did not witness the execution, but performed an autopsy on John Grant, and concluded he more than likely "experienced conscious pain and suffering."

