Oklahoma primaries: Everything you need to know for the 2024 presidential election

As the nation’s attention is on former U.S. President Donald Trump’s performance in the primaries, you may be wondering: when are the primary elections in Oklahoma? And, who’s on the ballot?

Here’s what to know about voting in Oklahoma's primaries for the 2024 election cycle.

Oklahoma primary elections

Primary elections are what political parties use to choose candidates to appear on the ballot for the general election, which is on Nov. 5.

On vote days, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and early voting days are often set for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to election day.

March 5, 2024 : Presidential preference primary

June 18, 2024 : Primary for state offices: U.S. House, State Senate, State House, State Supreme Court

August 27, 2024 : Primary runoff for state offices

November 5, 2024: General election

Who can vote in Oklahoma's primary elections?

Oklahoma's primary elections are closed, which means only voters registered with a party can vote in that party's primary. New this year, the Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow Independents to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries during the 2024-2025 election years.

Voters can change their party affiliation before April 1, 2024, then state law prohibits party affiliation changes April 1 through Aug. 31. Party affiliation changes submitted during the closed period will be processed on September 1, 2024. Changes can be made online through the OK Voter Portal.

What is a presidential preference primary?

The Presidential preference primary is part of how political parties select presidential candidates.

In this type of primary, voters registered with Oklahoma's major political parties vote for the presidential candidate they want to represent their party in the November General Election.

After the election, political party delegates nominate the preferred presidential candidates at each party’s national convention. The Republican Party will select its presidential nominee at the 2024 Republican National Convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Democratic Party will do the same at their convention Aug. 19-22, in Chicago.

At the convention, each party decides which presidential candidate will represent their party on the November General Election ballot.

When is Oklahoma's voter registration deadline for the primaries?

The deadline to register to vote in the primary elections is Feb. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 19.

Oklahomans can register to vote online, by mail or in person. Register online using the OK Voter Portal's Online Voter Registration System. (An Oklahoma Driver's License/State ID and a signature on file with Service Oklahoma is required.)

How do I check my voter registration status?

Are you currently registered to vote? Here is where to check.

More information on updating your existing voter registration is available on the State Election Board website.

On Oklahoma's ballot this year in the presidential primaries are eight Republicans, six Democrats and two Libertarians.

Republican candidates:

Donald J. Trump, 77

Nikki Haley, 51

Ron DeSantis, 45

Chris Christie, 61

Ryan L. Binkley, 56

David Stuckenberg, 42

Asa Hutchinson, 73

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38

Democratic candidates:

Joseph Biden Jr., 81

Dean Phillips, 54

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, 47

Marianne Williamson, 71

Stephen Lyons, 62

Cenk Uygur, 53

Libertarian candidates

Jacob Hornberger, 73

Chase Oliver, 38

What else should voters know if they want to participate?

Use the OK Voter Portal to find your polling place, change an address, change your political affiliation and view a sample ballot.

