Oklahoma professor: Fed’s interest rate increases are insufficient to stem inflation

The classic shorthand definition of inflation is ”too much money chasing too few goods.” The February inflation rate was 7.9%, up from the previous month’s 7.5%, so we now have not only inflation but increasing inflation. At this rate, prices would be twice as high in a little less than 10 years. Inflation is a continual rise in prices, not just a one-time increase.

The two not mutually exclusive strategies for combatting inflation are reducing the demand for goods and services and increasing the supply of them. The traditional manner of dealing with inflation Is to reduce the rate of growth of the money supply. It had been growing at the astounding rate of 41.2% since February 2020! As Milton Friedman said “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase In the quantity of money than in output."

Decreasing the (rate of growth of the) money supply also raises interest rates, and the joint effect of the two is to dampen the demand for goods and services, thereby generating a recession. This can be seen most clearly in the dramatic Paul Volcker tightening to combat the roaring 1970s inflation. As a political matter, administrations do not wish to see recessions.

A second way in which to moderate inflation is to increase the supply of goods and this calls for increasing incomes. In the long run, this is economic growth that is outside the purview of anti-inflation activity. Two possibilities for increasing output are raising the labor force productively and shifting energy use to domestic production. Neither of these appears viable. The CARES Act’s $600 a week unemployment benefit served to decrease the supply of labor, but those benefits elapsed last July and so the labor force has increased thereby providing more output. But there is now no additional stimulus to greater labor force participation. As to energy, the administration’s position is adamantly opposed to domestic increases.

So, we are left with the traditional anti-inflation tool, namely the Federal Reserve reducing the rate of growth of the money supply and its consequent higher interest rates. The current inflation is the price of the Fed’s very loose monetary actions via massive purchases of mortgage-backed bonds as it dealt with the recovery from the pre-2009 recession and then accommodated the Obama-Trump-Biden expenditure desires.

The Fed’s tepid recent quarter-point rise in interest rates, along with its six scheduled increases, still leave rates below the inflation rate, i.e., negative real interest rates. They are no harbinger of a determined anti-inflation policy.

Frank G. Steindl is Regents Professor of Economics Emeritus at Oklahoma State University.

