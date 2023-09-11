Oklahoma prosecutor says Wichita serial killer BTK is not lead suspect in cold case

An Oklahoma district attorney said Wichita serial killer Dennis Rader — also known as BTK — is not the lead suspect in Cynthia Kinney’s unsolved 1976 disappearance, undermining a sheriff who said he is “100% certain” Rader was involved in her disappearance.

Mike Fisher, district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties in Oklahoma, called a news conference Monday morning to dispute public statements by Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, who has been leading the investigation into Kinney’s disappearance and said Rader is the prime suspect. Fisher said he’s not convinced Rader is a suspect at all.

“At this point, no,” Fisher said when asked if he viewed Rader as a suspect. Fisher said he believes a more likely suspect is a different man, who is dead. He would not name that person.

Virden, in response to Fisher’s news conference, accused Fisher of interfering in the investigation and scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to more fully respond.

Fisher said he has not had any direct communication with Virden about the evidence in the case and acknowledged that the sheriff’s office could have evidence that has not been publicly released. He has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a separate investigation into Kinney’s disappearance.

“The sheriff and I don’t have the best relationship in the world,” Fisher said. “We haven’t since I took office. But that being said, this is not political. On my part, I did not make this decision for political purposes.”

Fisher said he decided to go public with his disagreement after talking with Kinney’s parents, who are in their 80s. He said speculation about Rader’s involvement has forced them to imagine their daughter being raped, bound and killed by one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States — without supporting evidence. He said the Kinneys have each lost weight from the stress.

“I made this decision because I’ve got a family of a young girl who’s been missing for 47 years who are heartbroken and are dying as a result of this investigation,” Fisher said. “They have no answers. And I’m afraid I’m not going to get the answers that I need to get from the sheriff’s office. The only way to get those answers is to do SBI, with whom I have a great working relationship. And so I’ve asked for their help.”

Virden’s office approached Fisher early in the investigation, which started around December 2022, seeking to offer Rader immunity from the death penalty in exchange for a confession. Fisher declined to offer Rader immunity, saying it would cast doubt on the sincerity of any confession.

“I was contacted by the sheriff’s office several months ago, in the early stages of this investigation, about whether I would be willing to allow the sheriff’s office to offer immunity from the death penalty if Mr. Rader would confess to this crime,” Fisher said. “And I advised them that I would not. And I said that not because I’m trying to be difficult but the courts are very suspect, as you can imagine, of any confession that results from that type of an agreement. When the court hears that someone says, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t do it, didn’t do it, didn’t do it — Oh, you’re not going to charge me with the death penalty? Sure I did it.’”

Kinney was 16 years old when she was apparently abducted from a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Her body has never been found, but authorities say they have reason to believe she was killed.

Virden thrust Rader back into the spotlight last month when he confirmed that his investigators had been involved in multiple searches of Rader’s former home site in the Park City area for evidence related to Kinney’s disappearance. He has since indicated he has evidence in the case that includes prison letters, a jailhouse interview with Rader where he said he fantasized about kidnapping a girl from a laundromat and a book Rader was working on when he was arrested in 2005.

Virden’s theory is that Rader targeted Kinney while he was working for ADT, a company that installed a security system at a bank across the street from the laundromat. Fisher said there’s no evidence Rader was ever in Pawhuska.

Virden also suggested Rader is also a suspect in other cold cases in Kansas and Missouri.

In a written statement, Virden’s office accused Fisher of trying to derail the investigation and attempting to block him from interviewing Rader.

“It is important to note that District Attorney Fisher has not reached out to the OCSO to discuss the details or developments of this investigation,” the statement, signed by Undersheriff Gary Upton, says. “Therefore, his comments regarding the case are based on incomplete information and do not accurately represent the OCSO’s efforts or the progress made. District Attorney Fisher attempted to derail the investigation by contacting the prison where Dennis Rader (BTK) is held in an attempt to halt further interviews between Dennis Rader and our Investigators.”