Oklahoma rapist missed court in sex abuse case day he was found dead with 6 others

HENRYETTA, Okla. — The mother of the convicted sex offender who was to appear in a new child sex abuse trial the same day he was found dead with six others during a search for two missing teens on a rural property said her "heart is breaking" for all the families involved.

The sprawling wooded property east of Henryetta where the bodies were discovered Monday is associated with Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old registered sex offender who was being sought by Oklahoma authorities in connection with the disappearance of the two teenage girls. The advisory was canceled Monday afternoon when investigators discovered the bodies.

"I've not had any time to think about my son or anything like that," his mother, Ladonna McFadden, said Tuesday in a brief interview by telephone. "I can't imagine what they went through."

"I don't understand it," she added through tears. "I never, ever, ever would have expected anything like this."

What led to the deaths remains unclear, and officials have released few details. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice declined to tell reporters at the scene how many of the victims were juveniles, how they died or how long they had been at the property.

He has said the state medical examiner would have to confirm the victims’ identities.

The mystery swirling around the scene sent shockwaves through Henryetta, a community of 6,000, and threw scrutiny on McFadden, who had a bench warrant issued for him Monday in nearby Muskogee County when he failed to appear in court on child pornography charges.

Court records show a jury trial was scheduled for Monday morning. Rex Earl Starr, a lawyer for McFadden, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Members of a task force from the prosecutor's office visited the property twice Monday after learning that the missing teens may have been with someone associated with it, said Gerald Davidson, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson.

Authorities found the bodies during a second visit at 3 p.m., he said.

The missing teens — identified as Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16 — were last seen at 1:22 a.m. Monday at an unspecified address in Henryetta, according to authorities, and were believed to have been traveling with McFadden in his white Chevy Avalanche.

Authorities did not detail why the girls would have been with McFadden.

History of sexual violence

State records show he had a history of sexual violence and served nearly 17 years after he was convicted of first-degree rape and grand larceny in 2003.

While in state prison in 2017, McFadden was accused of having a cellphone as contraband and using it to communicate with a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee. A probable cause affidavit said McFadden sent the girl sexually explicit photos and received nude photos from her, the Muskogee Phoenix reported in 2017.

He faced charges of child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor, and his initial court appearance was scheduled for November of that year. A preliminary hearing and trial were rescheduled in the case multiple times.

The state had planned to introduce evidence of McFadden's "prior bad acts" during the trial that was set to begin this week. In court documents, the state accused McFadden of sending handwritten letters and text messages to the teen "in which he not only discussed their relationship but also discussed things of a sexual nature and was manipulative and controlling of the victim."

According to the state, the defense counsel planned to argue that McFadden was not actually in contact with the teen, but her 21-year-old friend instead, and that another inmate owned the phone that McFadden was allegedly using.

The Muskogee District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Ashleigh Webster shows a photo of Ivy Webster and Tiffany Guess at her home in Henryetta Okla., on May 2, 2023. (Nathan J. Fish / The Oklahoman via USA TODAY Network)

Plea for leniency

Before his arrest and conviction in 2003, McFadden said he had been working at Walmart, according to court records.

The following year, in a letter written to the judge who sentenced him, McFadden asked for leniency "in hopes that you would lessen my time."

"I know what I done was a horrible thing," he wrote, adding, "I can't begin to understand how I've changed the victim's life or how I made her or her family feel. I can't imagine the pain that I've caused. I don't think it is possible to know such pain unless it happens to you."

McFadden also wrote that he was looking to get his high school equivalency diploma after completing the ninth grade and that he needed rehabilitation for drugs and alcohol. He also said he owed $64,000 in restitution and court costs and wanted to pay back money he stole from his grandfather.

"I want to do all of this," he wrote, "because I'd like to get out and prove that I have changed and am a better person."

Graham Lee Brewer reported from Henryetta, Okla., and Erik Ortiz from New York.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com