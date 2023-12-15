Oklahoma regents ask for $322 million more for higher education in FY 25

Allison D. Garrett speaks Sept. 24, 2021, during a news conference where she was announced as chancellor-elect of Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education needs an extra $322,207,871 next year, Higher Ed Chancellor Allison Garrett told a Senate budget committee Thursday.

Garrett requested in increase a pre-session budget hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Committee. She said a big portion of it — $200 million — was a one-time boost for deferred maintenance and capital needs. She said the state's colleges and universities have more than $1.4 billion in deferred maintenance needs.

The hearing, more than 1.5 hours long, was highlighted by questions from committee members as part of the Senate leaderships budget transparency initiative. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced the initiative earlier this month.

"This process is hopefully, going to look a little different than it has in the years past," said Sen. Adam Pugh, committee chairman. "The intent for this year and subsequent future years for this process to be much more of a back and forth and a dialogue from members of the committee to those who are presenting their budget."

Lawmakers fielded questions throughout the meeting.

Garrett said the regents' full request would total $1,126,192,246 for the 2025 fiscal year, not including the amount for maintenance. That amount, documents distributed at the meeting show, was $122,397,871 more than last year, an increase of about 12.2%.

"We've had three years of (budget) increases in appropriations for which we are enormously grateful," Garrett said. "Because of those increases, we have made gains, being competitive with regional averages and particular gains in key areas."

She said $71 million of the agency's request would be used for Institutional Excellence and Student Success initiatives. Another $41.5 million would be earmarked for critical workforce development, including a healthcare workforce development program, the adult degree completion initiative known as Reach Higher, and STEM-related degrees.

Garrett said $8.5 million of request was for the Inspire to Teach program and another $1 million would go to the current enrollment waiver program.

"Last year we awarded almost 37,000 degrees," she said. "And, interestingly as we looked at critical occupations, nearly 32,000 of those degrees were in those high demand — STEM — fields."

Garrett said Oklahoma's higher education system was "almost $2,700 lower" in per-pupil spending than the surrounding states. "There's good news here, because last year we were $3,600 below the average level of funding when compared to surrounding states. So, we are grateful that we are making progress."

Pugh, however, pushed back against that comparison saying that including Texas in the mix skewed the numbers because Texas' population was much larger. "We compare ourselves to Texas a lot, which is fun on the football field, but not necessarily relevant for a state that has 30-plus million people versus a state that has four million."

Pugh said he'd be interested in seeing what the comparison looked like if Texas was pulled out of the picture.

Garrett said Kansas' spending was a $8,749 per full-time student, and Arkansas was $9,596 per full-time student. She said even though the Oklahoma's higher ed system showed a decline in enrollment, it has seen big increases in degree completion.

Thursday's meeting is one of several scheduled over the next few weeks as lawmakers ramp up their efforts for the 2024 legislative session. All bills and resolutions have to be pre-filed by Jan. 18. The Second Regular Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature will convene at noon Monday, Feb. 5.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Higher education seeking 12% budget increase from legislature