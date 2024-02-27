How Oklahoma religious leaders have responded to Sen. Tom Woods' anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

Several Oklahoma faith leaders and organizations weighed in on Sen. Tom Woods' recent anti-LGBTQ+ remarks as it was difficult to uncouple the legislator's comments from religion because in the same conversation he touted Oklahoma as a "Christian," "moral" and a "religious" state.

Most of the religious leaders and organizations repudiated Wood's comments, calling them "embarrassing," "dangerous," "hateful" and "horrifying." Many of them said they were speaking out in particular because the legislator connected his religion, and specifically his Christian faith, to his rejection of the LGBTQ+ community.

One outlier on Monday was the Rev. Navil Vaughan, who responded from Woods' district in the eastern part of the state. Vaughan, lead pastor of Impact Church in Woods' hometown of Westville, was among those who spoke on the record to The Oklahoman.

Vaughan said he preaches that "alternative lifestyles" are sinful.

"I'm not trying to condemn anyone, but I do know that the scriptures are very clear in what it says, and I stand by that scripture," Vaughan said. "I'm not saying that homosexuals or that group of people, whatever that would entail. ... I'm not denying they have rights or anything of that nature. I'm just saying I believe that's sin. Sen. Woods used some pretty strong language there, and that is what it is."

'He doesn't represent me as a citizen of Oklahoma'

Others appeared to rebuke the senator for his statements, particularly because they were made in the aftermath of the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old member of the LGBTQ+ community who died one day after an altercation at their Owasso school.

"I can say that he doesn't represent me as a citizen of Oklahoma in those statements and in fact, I am embarrassed that one of our senators would make such a comment," Lisa Davidson, vice president of academic affairs and interim dean at Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, said Monday.

Davidson said she is the Johnnie Eargle Cadieux Professor of Hebrew Bible at Phillips and her speciality is Hebrew Bible/Old Testament.

"So, I've done a lot of work on this and my personal belief is that members of the LGBTQ+ community are created in the image of God just like each of us, and are beloved by God, and therefore we should treat them with the same respect we would want to be treated, Davidson said. "We should recognize them as having inherent value as persons in all their fullness of being who God created them to be."

The Rt. Rev. Poulson Reed, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, also weighed in on the matter.

"To have differences over ideas is one thing, but to describe a whole group of people as 'filth' is inconsistent with the Christian faith I profess," Reed said in a statement. "Jesus taught that filth comes from the mouth, with its source being the evil thoughts of the heart. I hope and pray that, in these bitterly divided times, people of faith (on the Right and Left) will not give in to the corrosive sin of demonizing others, will choose our words carefully to disagree without dehumanizing, and will remember that all are precious in God’s sight, and all in need of God’s abundant grace."

A Jewish leader and Jewish organization offered comments.

"It's horrifying — how can you call yourself 'religious' or 'moral' and then refer to another human being as filth," said Rabbi Abby Jacobson, spiritual leader of Emanuel Synagogue in Oklahoma City.

"Part of the job of religion is to connect us to something higher, more important and longer lasting than our own egos. Part of the reason we have a moral compass is to direct us in good and healthy directions, even when it's difficult. We don't have to agree with our neighbors to love them and if we are so consumed by being right, that we forget to be nice, then we are missing the point of religion and morality completely."

And, the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City offered the following statement:

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City is aware of Sen. Woods' remarks regarding the LGBTQIA+ community and Oklahoma being a Christian state. As part of our mission to fight all forms of discrimination and hate, we join the many groups and individuals in Oklahoma who find his hateful words unacceptable. Dehumanizing language causes harm in numerous ways. We call on all state officials to condemn these remarks.

"As to the remarks of 'We are a Christian state …' this statement is contrary to the values in which our nation was founded. The United States Constitution unequivocally prohibits the government from establishing or endorsing any religion. This principle of religious neutrality is fundamental to ensuring all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or non-beliefs, are treated equally under the law."

"We ask Sen. Woods to remember that our state and nation are strengthened by our diversity and our commitment to uphold the principles of liberty and justice for all."

The Rev. Shannon Fleck, executive director of the Oklahoma Faith Network, a coalition of Christian denominations, individuals, individual churches, often partnering with other faith groups and organizations, said she took issue with Woods calling Oklahoma a Christian state at the same time as he made anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.

"For any person who claims to be a Christian to refer to another human being (as 'filth') is an atrocity," she said. "It is not congruent with the faith with which he is professing. His words are dangerous, and hateful rhetoric like this is what takes the lives of young people across this country every day."

The Rev. Chris Moore, lead pastor of Fellowship Congregational UCC in Tulsa and board president of the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, an interfaith organization, shared similar comments.

"I honestly don't understand how you can have an authentic expression of following Jesus and come out with that sort of hateful language," he said. "It is mind boggling to me that he read the same book that I read."

Oklahoma United Methodist Church ministers weigh in on Sen. Tom Woods' comments

United Methodist ministers also spoke on the issue.

The Rev. David Wiggs, senior pastor of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa, said he believed "name calling" such as Woods' remarks, "shows his prejudice and limited understanding of human sexuality."

"I believe name calling has no place in public discourse and certainly not Christian discourse," Wiggs said.

"For a professed Christian to attack people as a group and denigrate and disregard them is one of our major problems in American society today. It is certainly contrary to the main tenet of Christianity, which is Love of God and Love of Neighbor. Love of neighbor in the Christian context is to will the good for your neighbor. This clearly fails on that most basic criteria. All people are of great worth in God’s eyes. At our best, as United Methodists we affirm the sacred worth of all persons."

And the Rev. Trina Bose-North, senior pastor of Crown Heights United Methodist Church, said "Christianity is not a religion based in hate."

"This judgmental theology drives a lot of people away from Christianity," she said.

"My church is full of people trying to find a loving God."

