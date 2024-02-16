Oklahoma remains among highest in nation in domestic violence homicides, report says

A woman holds up her hands in self-defense. Domestic violence advocates are urging Oklahoma lawmakers to increase funding for shelters.

Domestic violence homicides in Oklahoma have decreased slightly, but the number of incidents remains among the highest in the nation, according to an annual report released by the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

There were 105 domestic homicide victims in 2022, down from 118 the year before.

Still, 2022 marked the fourth consecutive where the review board identified more than 100 victims killed in domestic violence.

Oklahoma averaged 114 domestic homicide victims between 2019 and 2022, compared to 90 between 2011 and 2018, according to the report.

“Although we saw fewer instances of domestic violence homicides in 2022, this horrific crime is tragically rampant in Oklahoma,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond, whose office houses the review board, said in a statement. “I appreciate the difficult work the board completed and the recommendations they have developed to help reduce domestic violence-related deaths. Oklahoma can and must do better.”

Oklahoma consistently ranked in the top 10 of women killed by men since 1996

The review board includes various types of domestic relationships in its reports, including intimate partners, children, other relatives and roommates. Bystanders caught up in the violence also are included.

The average number of intimate partner homicide victims has remained generally consistent between 2011 and 2022, with an average of 40 victims being killed every year by their intimate partners, according to the report.

The report showed 69% of intimate partner homicide victims were women, while their killers were almost exclusively men.

Oklahoma has consistently ranked in the top 10 of states of women being killed by men since 1996, according to findings from the nonprofit Violence Policy Center based in Washington, D.C.

The review board is calling on state lawmakers to increase funding that is provided to certified domestic violence and sexual assault service providers in Oklahoma.

The board also is asking the Legislature to strengthen several areas of state law to better equip prosecutors to hold domestic abusers accountable in court.

Recommended changes include broadening the domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge to include weapons other than firearms; including domestic violence offenses as 85% crimes; increasing the punishment time for first-time domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and classifying several domestic assault and battery offenses as violent crimes.

