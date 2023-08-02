Oklahoma Rep. Ryan Martinez pleads guilty in non-driving DUI

Rep. Ryan Martinez gavels out of the House Special Session. The Oklahoma House voted to extend cigarette tax compacts with tribal nations Monday, July 31, 2023

Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony offense of being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, or what is commonly known as a non-driving DUI.

As part of a plea agreement in Oklahoma County District Court, Martinez was ordered to serve one year of probation, pay $1,000 in court costs and have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for six months.

Last October, police found Martinez inside his running car in the parking lot of an Edmond bar, according to an Edmond police report.

Martinez struggled to keep his balance during a field sobriety test but told officers he thought he was safe to drive home.

"Would you like me to call Kevin (Stitt) right now?" Martinez asked officers, according to their written report.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Edmond city jail.

The Edmond Republican has represented House District 39 since 2016.

In 2014, Martinez was charged with a misdemeanor in Oklahoma County District Court and placed on probation for driving under the influence.

"(I) made a mistake one night in my 20s when a car struck my vehicle, and regrettably, I had a few drinks," Martinez told The Oklahoman in 2018.

The 2014 case was later expunged from court records.

