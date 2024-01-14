Oklahoma residents jolted by magnitude 4.4 earthquake

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahomans across the state had a rude awakening when an earthquake struck Friday evening into Saturday morning.

A series of earthquakes could be felt across the Metro and beyond as far as Jones, Crescent and Arcadia, including at least two quakes that measured at a 4.4 magnitude.

It was enough of a shake to rattle Stephanie Reeve’s entire home, even knocking paintings off the wall.

“You could feel it, you could hear it, everything, the house shook,” explained Reeves.

Some residents described it as a loud bang or a rocking back and forth.

“It sounds like gunshots,” said Reeves.

For Dickie Dobbs, he said it threw him for a loop.

“We actually had friends over at that time. I was playing a card game and it shook the whole house,” said Dobbs. “It was just a loud slam.”

Surveillance footage shared by Reeves gives you a sense of the impact the earthquake had, serving as a wake up call for her and her family.

“We knew it was an earthquake but never experienced one like that before,” said Reeves. “It was pretty intense, it’s crazy.”

While the after-shock kept some residents awake, they said this experience is one they will never forget.

“It was pretty brutal,” said Dobbs.

“It was just more of a crazy story to tell more than anything,” added Reeves.

The official cause of the earthquake hasn’t been determined yet, it is expected to come from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in the near future.

