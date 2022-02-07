Oklahoma school board member slams gender identities, implies parents should kill themselves

In a screenshot of a TikTok video that appears to be Velma school board member Andy McGuire, the man tells parents who believe in more than two genders to "do us all a favor."

A man who appears to be school board member Andy McGuire with Velma-Alma Public Schools issued what he called a “public service announcement” on Tik Tok, implying parents who believe in more than two genders should kill themselves.

Posting under the handle “@savagegent77,” the man said he was speaking to those parents who think it’s “OK for your child to decide if they want to be a girl or a boy or whatever other ridiculous-(expletive) pronoun you can come up with,” in a video obtained by The Oklahoman.

“It's going to be a shock, I understand, there are only two genders,” he said. “Let me repeat, there are only two genders. So if in your sick, twisted mind you got some other thought process going on about girls and boys, do us all a favor, find the busiest street that you can find, take your (expletive) out, lay down on the center line and do the world a favor.”

Neither school district officials, nor McGuire were immediately available for comment.

The inflammatory video was posted at a time when some believe conservatives have turned local schools into battlegrounds in a culture war over history, race and gender.

Some also want to overturn policies that include gender-neutral bathrooms on campus and allowing students to be addressed by their preferred gender pronoun.

In Oklahoma, gender identity was recently thrust into the political spotlight when Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the Oklahoma Health Department to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates.

Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, a nonprofit that advocates for the advancement and equal treatment of the LGBTQ community, accused Stitt of attacking some of the state's most marginalized residents, at the time.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Velma school board member appears to disparage parents of transgender students in TikTok video