Oklahoma school wins first chance to stage 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' play
An Oklahoma school was chosen among 29 winners to run the first high school productions of "Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" play outside of Broadway.
The "Wands at The Ready" contest by Broadway Licensing Global announced the winners on Feb. 13.
According to Playbill, productions will hit the stage between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10 in 2024. Though considered the first official stagings of the play, they will follow developmental pilot performances this spring.
Here's everything we know.
Where will 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' be performed in Oklahoma?
Riverfield Country Day School in Tulsa was chosen as one of the first 29 high schools to win Broadway Licensing Global's "Wands at the Ready" contest and be the first to perform the play on stage.
The school is excited to be the first in the state to produce the play, according to a post on Facebook.
"We can't wait to cheer you on as you bring this show to life!" the post reads.
What is 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' about?
According to Playbill:
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the source material book series, and follows Harry Potter's son Albus and his friendship with Scorpius, the son of rival Draco Malfoy, in their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."
How long is 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play?
According to broadway.harrypottertheplay.com, the Broadway production is 3 1/2 hours long including an intermission. However, Playbill said the high school production has been rewritten so the new script shortens the length and includes adjustments to the highly technical effects of the original production.
'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' high schools list
Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School
Alaska: Ketchikan High School
Arizona: Queen Creek High School
California: Cordova High School
Connecticut: Wilton High School
Delaware: Middletown High School
Florida: Dr. Phillips High School
Illinois: Coal City High School
Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School
Iowa: Northeast Community High School
Massachusetts: Westford Academy
Michigan: Portage Central High School
Minnesota: Armstrong High School
Missouri: Sullivan High School
Montana: Flathead High School
Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School
New York: Cornwall Central High School
North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School
Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts
Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School
Oregon: Roosevelt High School
Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology
Puerto Rico: Caribbean School
South Dakota: Hot Springs High School
Tennessee: Collierville High School
Texas: East View High School
Utah: East High School
Virginia: Riverside High School
Wisconsin: Waukesha High School
