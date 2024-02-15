Oklahoma school wins first chance to stage 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' play

Chris Sims and Alexia Aston, The Oklahoman
An Oklahoma school was chosen among 29 winners to run the first high school productions of "Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" play outside of Broadway.

The "Wands at The Ready" contest by Broadway Licensing Global announced the winners on Feb. 13.

According to Playbill, productions will hit the stage between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10 in 2024. Though considered the first official stagings of the play, they will follow developmental pilot performances this spring.

Here's everything we know.

Where will 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' be performed in Oklahoma?

Riverfield Country Day School in Tulsa was chosen as one of the first 29 high schools to win Broadway Licensing Global's "Wands at the Ready" contest and be the first to perform the play on stage.

The school is excited to be the first in the state to produce the play, according to a post on Facebook.

"We can't wait to cheer you on as you bring this show to life!" the post reads.

What is 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' about?

According to Playbill:

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the source material book series, and follows Harry Potter's son Albus and his friendship with Scorpius, the son of rival Draco Malfoy, in their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

How long is 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play?

According to broadway.harrypottertheplay.com, the Broadway production is 3 1/2 hours long including an intermission. However, Playbill said the high school production has been rewritten so the new script shortens the length and includes adjustments to the highly technical effects of the original production.

'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' high schools list

  • Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Alaska: Ketchikan High School

  • Arizona: Queen Creek High School

  • California: Cordova High School

  • Connecticut: Wilton High School

  • Delaware: Middletown High School

  • Florida: Dr. Phillips High School

  • Illinois: Coal City High School

  • Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School

  • Iowa: Northeast Community High School

  • Massachusetts: Westford Academy

  • Michigan: Portage Central High School

  • Minnesota: Armstrong High School

  • Missouri: Sullivan High School

  • Montana: Flathead High School

  • Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School

  • New York: Cornwall Central High School

  • North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School

  • Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts

  • Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School

  • Oregon: Roosevelt High School

  • Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology

  • Puerto Rico: Caribbean School

  • South Dakota: Hot Springs High School

  • Tennessee: Collierville High School

  • Texas: East View High School

  • Utah: East High School

  • Virginia: Riverside High School

  • Wisconsin: Waukesha High School

