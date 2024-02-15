Oklahoma school wins first chance to stage 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' play

An Oklahoma school was chosen among 29 winners to run the first high school productions of "Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" play outside of Broadway.

The "Wands at The Ready" contest by Broadway Licensing Global announced the winners on Feb. 13.

According to Playbill, productions will hit the stage between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10 in 2024. Though considered the first official stagings of the play, they will follow developmental pilot performances this spring.

Here's everything we know.

Where will 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' be performed in Oklahoma?

Riverfield Country Day School in Tulsa was chosen as one of the first 29 high schools to win Broadway Licensing Global's "Wands at the Ready" contest and be the first to perform the play on stage.

The school is excited to be the first in the state to produce the play, according to a post on Facebook.

"We can't wait to cheer you on as you bring this show to life!" the post reads.

What is 'Harry Potter & the Cursed Child' about?

According to Playbill:

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the source material book series, and follows Harry Potter's son Albus and his friendship with Scorpius, the son of rival Draco Malfoy, in their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

How long is 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play?

According to broadway.harrypottertheplay.com, the Broadway production is 3 1/2 hours long including an intermission. However, Playbill said the high school production has been rewritten so the new script shortens the length and includes adjustments to the highly technical effects of the original production.

'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' high schools list

Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School

Alaska: Ketchikan High School

Arizona: Queen Creek High School

California: Cordova High School

Connecticut: Wilton High School

Delaware: Middletown High School

Florida: Dr. Phillips High School

Illinois: Coal City High School

Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School

Iowa: Northeast Community High School

Massachusetts: Westford Academy

Michigan: Portage Central High School

Minnesota: Armstrong High School

Missouri: Sullivan High School

Montana: Flathead High School

Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School

New York: Cornwall Central High School

North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School

Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts

Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School

Oregon: Roosevelt High School

Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology

Puerto Rico: Caribbean School

South Dakota: Hot Springs High School

Tennessee: Collierville High School

Texas: East View High School

Utah: East High School

Virginia: Riverside High School

Wisconsin: Waukesha High School

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Harry Potter & The Cursed Child high school play: Oklahoma school