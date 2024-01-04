Should Oklahoma schools be 100% phone-free for students?
Should Oklahoma schools be 100% phone-free for students?
Should Oklahoma schools be 100% phone-free for students?
The financial aid site, which has been revamped, had limited availability during the launch period.
SpaceX launched its first batch of Starlink satellites that will be able to connect directly to cell phones ahead of planned testing later this year. The company launched six Starlink satellites with this capability with a batch of 15 other Starlink birds aboard a Falcon 9 rocket late last night. SpaceX obtained approval from U.S. regulators last month to test the satellites in partnership with T-Mobile.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Jack Black is reportedly set to play Minecraft Steve. Deadline wrote on Tuesday that the School of Rock actor will play the game’s blocky protagonist alongside Jason Momoa in the Minecraft film adaptation.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
A Twitch streamer in Niigata, Japan, was livestreaming when she felt the house shake.
Now at Epic Games overseeing the Fortnite ecosystem, Persson previously spent 12 years at Mojang building Minecraft into the stratospheric success it is today. Persson hopped over to Epic in 2022 to work on the Fortnite maker’s roadmap, shepherding Lego Fortnite from a press release last year into a polished, ambitious standalone experience designed to draw new audiences to Fortnite’s free-to-play world. Knowing Fortnite's penchant for maximalism and a steady drip feed of fresh content, the trio of games is only just getting started — but here's a glimpse of where they're going.
Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Eat better, clean more easily, organize your closet — these inexpensive gizmos, all under $35, will help improve your life.
The earliest known version of Disney’s iconic character entered the public domain on Jan. 1 — 95 years after appearing in the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie.” Prepare for darker versions of Mickey Mouse to follow.
When kids get sick, parents turn to different traditions to help them heal.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
The No. 1 bestselling Bio-Oil is designed to fade wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube,' and save 40%!
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.