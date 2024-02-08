For Oklahoma schools to get back to basics, teachers need to be trained

Oklahoma schools Superintendent Ryan Walters touts a “back to basics” budget plan for Oklahoma public schools for fiscal year 2025. This would seem to indicate that Walters is interested in our students’ education being free from anything that hinders authentic learning, that he would want our classrooms to be stripped of any barriers that might exist between teacher and student.

Walters has made it clear he believes there is a conspiracy of radical leftists in Oklahoma schools who prioritize indoctrinating students over teaching core subjects like math and reading. The truth is there are good teachers in Oklahoma on all points of the political spectrum, and all of them are interested in teaching the “basics.” There are leftist teachers like myself, who through years of honing their craft, are very adept at adhering closely to the state standards for their content area.

Unfortunately, however, teachers step into the classroom with “baggage” that easily complicates authentic learning in any subject. Teachers enter education with racial biases, microaggressive habits, inequitable practices, and bigoted ideas about student identity and expression. This “baggage” has also been described as an “invisible knapsack” that needs to be “unpacked.” Unpacking the invisible knapsack involves training. Getting “back to basics” requires training.

Ironically, Walters, Gov. Kevin Stitt and their Republican counterparts in the Legislature have already successfully banned this exact manner of training. First, through House Bill 1775 targeting critical race theory (which was not part of K-12 curriculums in Oklahoma) and more recently through rules and executive orders aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. There now exists a gaping hole in professional development in Oklahoma schools, where before 2021, teachers were educated in powerful initiatives like culturally responsive teaching, restorative justice practices and antiracism education frameworks.

Without diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and without proper anti-bias and antiracist training, Oklahoma schools are sure to be anything but “basic” both now and in the future.

Aaron Baker

Aaron Baker is a high school social studies teacher and musician living in northwest Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Teachers need training. House Bill 1775, lack of DEI prevents this