Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister speaks in Oklahoma City. The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year. Hofmeister made the announcement Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SEAN MURPHY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state's response to COVID-19 in schools, said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat against him next year.

A longtime Republican first elected in 2014, Hofmeister said the decision to switch parties and run for governor was a difficult one, but one she took because “Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party here in Oklahoma."

“Coming to these decisions was not easy, but both were 100% necessary," she said in a statement. “With partisanship and ineffective leadership, Governor Stitt is running our state into the ground.

“I'm switching parties in hopes of building the Oklahoma I've always known our state can be."

The Tulsa World first reported Hofmeister's decision.

Stitt was among several Republican governors who traveled this week to South Texas, where he toured the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s leadership, the state has increased its funding of public education to historic highs and enacted another teacher pay raise all while lowering taxes and building the state’s largest savings account," said Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Stitt's reelection campaign.

A former schoolteacher, Hofmeister was elected in 2014 after she won a GOP primary against incumbent Janet Barresi and then defeated Democrat John Cox in the general election. Hofmeister was reelected in 2018. She can't run for the post again because of term limits.

She oversaw Oklahoma schools during a tumultuous time that included massive protests and walkouts over teacher pay and school funding.

Hofmeister broke with four of Stitt's appointees to the state school board last year over whether to require schools to follow coronavirus protocols, including mask wearing. Stitt's appointees voted to make complying with the protocols optional. She also opposed a bill Stitt signed last year prohibiting school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

Last month, Stitt ordered an audit of the State Department of Education that Hofmeister described as “an attack on public education."

In 2016, Hofmeister was charged with a felony, along with four others, alleging she raised money illegally and coordinated attack ads against Barresi in violation of state law. Those charges were later dropped.

Hofmeister joins Democrat Connie Johnson, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Republicans Ervin Yen and Mark Sherwood as candidates for governor in 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN contributor Ana Navarro calls Mike Pence’s remarks on January 6 'beyond pathetic'

    On Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday, CNN contributor Ana Navarro didn’t mince words as she slammed former Vice President Mike Pence for comments he made on Hannity a night earlier. Pence claimed that the press is only still reporting on the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol to distract from President Biden’s shortcoming, and to “demean” supporters of former President Trump. “He’s groveling, he’s humiliating himself, he is showing complete lack of dignity and self respect for nothing,” Navarro said. “Because if he thinks the people who wanted to hang him from [the] gallows…we all heard the chants, hang Mike Pence. If he thinks those people are ever going to believe that he did the right thing in allowing — in legitimizing the election results, he's grossly mistaken. They're never going to forgive and they're never going to forget.” Navarro believes that Pence is debasing himself for a shot at a political future that’s now a lost cause, and she finds Pence’s debasement less than respectable to say the least. “It's beyond pathetic. And I’ll tell you, to me, probably what I think is the worst thing, it’s not even the lack of self-respect to himself. If somebody should want to get to the truth of what happened on January 6th, it should be Mike Pence,” Navarro said. “But it's the lack of respect to the Secret Service and to the Capitol Police who saved his skin that day. He was within hundreds of feet of those protesters that wanted to hang him from a noose they had built. And he owes them, he owes them wanting to get to the truth and the bottom of what led to January 6th. So shame on him.”

  • Former Trump deputy chief of staff evades Jan. 6 committee's subpoena

    Former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino has evaded attempts to deliver papers subpoenaing him on behalf of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

  • We elected Texas Republicans to work for us, but they’re playing politics

    The GOP needs to do more to block the Biden administration, writes Jim Nadeau of Colleyville. | Opinion

  • Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor

    In a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, former President Donald Trump suggested to the audience that Democratic voting rights […] The post Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police face a 'crisis of trust' with Black motorists. One state's surprising policy may help.

    Seeking to end racially biased policing, Virginia banned officers from pulling people over for such infractions as broken taillights. Police chiefs aren't happy.

  • Twitch blames "malicious third party" for data breach

    The popular live streaming platform Twitch says a "malicious third party" is behind a massive data breach of the website, including source code, revenue figures for some of the platform's top streamers and much more. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.

  • Stephanie Grisham Admits She Did Not Vote For Trump In 2020

    The former White House press secretary declined to tell CNN's Jake Tapper whom she voted for instead.

  • Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder ‘weak’ as argument erupts at press conference

    The American repeated his assertion that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight because of underhanded tactics.

  • Unrelenting Political Brinkmanship Edges U.S. Closer to Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the U.S. debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • John Heilemann: Abbott’s Texas ‘has become a one party state’

    Host and executive producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ John Heilemann speculates why the Texas Republican Party recently passed several extremely conservative laws, including a suppressive voting rights bill and a near total ban on abortions

  • Sagging poll numbers leave Biden with less muscle to push through his stalled agenda

    President Joe Biden has vowed to help get the bipartisan infrastructure package and Democrats’ much larger partisan spending bill across the legislative finish line. Still, he faces yet another obstacle: his low poll numbers.

  • Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says he's 'trying to cut back' on dropping f-bombs

    "Goddammit. I'm trying to wean myself off of this," Tester, a moderate Democrat, told Politico about his swearing.

  • U.S. Justice Dept defends efforts to step up monitoring threats to school boards

    Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Tuesday defended a new initiative to combat a rise in threats and harassment targeting public school boards and teachers across the country, after Republican lawmakers accused the Justice Department of trying to stifle parents' free speech. In a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monaco told lawmakers that the Justice Department is not trying to censor speech, but merely coordinate with state and local law enforcement to ensure "there is an awareness of how to report threats that may occur and to ensure that there's an open line of communication to address threats." On Monday night, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new memo directing the FBI and federal prosecutors to meet with local and state police within 30 days to discuss strategies for addressing the "disturbing trend" of threats facing America's public educators.

  • Rivian’s Electric Truck Gets All the Attention, But Its Fate Is Tied to Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- (This is the second story in a series examining Rivian’s origins and its future. Read the first installment here.)Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeJeff Bezos stood before a packed conference room in Was

  • Captured, Killed or Compromised: CIA Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

    WASHINGTON — Top American counterintelligence officials warned every CIA station and base around the world last week about troubling numbers of informants recruited from other countries to spy for the United States being captured or killed, people familiar with the matter said. The message, in an unusual top-secret cable, said that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission center had looked at dozens of cases in the last several years involving foreign informants who had been killed, arrested or mos

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Joaquin Phoenix Teases Possible Joker Sequel: 'There Are Some Things We Could Do'

    Joaquin Phoenix remained coy about the possibility of a follow-up to his 2019 villain origin story Joker

  • Week 6 college football picks: Penn State at Iowa, Utah at USC and more

    Each week, The Times' national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough picks the week's eight best games, plus the USC and UCLA games.

  • Idaho’s frenzied real estate market is imperiling the future of land conservation

    “It’s hard for philanthropy to compete with kind of market.”

  • Influential Cardinal Weighs in on Debate, Says Catholic Church Shouldn't Deny Joe Biden Communion

    "The Eucharist should not in any way become a weapon," Cardinal Peter Turkson, who works closely with Pope Francis at the Vatican, said in a new interview