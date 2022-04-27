Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association baseball postseason results

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association baseball postseason began this week, with district tournament action at various sites.

District tournaments each involve two or three teams and are double elimination. From there, teams advance to the regional tournament, which is also double elimination.

Regional tournaments for Classes B-4A are seeded with the coaches' state rankings as a guideline, while district standings will be used for Classes 5A and 6A.

The baseball state tournaments will take place from May 5-7 for Classes A and B, while those for Classes 2A-6A will be held from May 12-14

Here are the games and results for area games sorted by classification.

More: Heavener shortstop Angel Alverez plays through hemophilia as Wolves program improves

More: How Wister first baseman CJ Halford earned LeFlore County Baseball Tournament MVP

Regional Tournaments

Class A

Thursday: (Regional at Red Oak) Quapaw vs. Red Oak

Thursday: (Regional at Wright City) Gore vs. Wright City

Class B

Thursday: (Regional at Glencoe) Cameron vs. Glencoe

Thursday: (Regional at Caney) LeFlore vs. Sentinel

District Tournaments

Class 4A

Wednesday: (District 15 at Oologah-Talala) Oologah-Talala 11, Muldrow 0

Wednesday: (District 15 at Oologah-Talala) Oologah-Talala 10, Muldrow 1

Thursday: (District 8 vs. Stilwell) Holland Hall vs. Stilwell

Thursday: (District 8 vs. Stilwell) Holland Hall vs. Stilwell

TBA: (District 20 at Poteau) Miami vs. Poteau

TBA: (District 20 at Poteau) Miami vs. Poteau

TBA: (District 26 at Wagoner) Stigler vs. Wagoner

TBA: (District 26 at Wagoner) Stigler vs. Wagoner

TBA: (District 27 at Sallisaw) Locust Grove vs. Sallisaw

TBA: (District 27 at Sallisaw) Locust Grove vs. Sallisaw

Class 3A

Thursday: (District 8 at Spiro) Idabel vs. Spiro

Thursday: (District 8 at Spiro) Idabel vs. Spiro

TBA: (District 20 at Coalgate) Coalgate vs. Roland

TBA: (District 20 at Coalgate) Coalgate vs. Roland

Thursday: (District 26 at Heavener) Atoka vs. Heavener

Thursday: (District 26 at Heavener) Atoka vs. Heavener

Story continues

Class 2A

Thursday: (District 4 at Wister) Wewoka vs. Wister

Thursday: (District 4 at WIster) Wewoka vs. Wister

Thursday: (District 16 at Central Sallisaw) Central Sallisaw vs. Okemah

Thursday: (District 16 at Panama) Colcord vs. Panama

Thursday: (District 25 at Howe) Howe vs. Talihina/Whitesboro

Thursday: (District 25 at Howe) Howe vs. Talihina/Whitesboro

Thursday: (District 27 at Wilburton) Pocola vs. Wilburton

Thurs: (District 27 at Wilburton) Pocola vs. Wilburton

Class A

Tuesday, April 19: (District 3 at Red Oak) Red Oak 10, Gans 0

Tuesday, April 19: (District 3 at Red Oak) Cave Springs 11, Gans 3

Tuesday, April 19: (District 3 at Red Oak) Red Oak 15, Cave Springs 0

Tuesday, April 19: (District 3 at Red Oak) Red Oak 15, Cave Springs 1

Tuesday, April 19: (District 28 at Gore) Gore 11, Okay 3

Tuesday, April 19: (District 28 at Gore) Gore 11, Porum 0

Friday, April 22: (District 8 at Wright City) Wright City 10, Arkoma 0

Friday, April 22: (District 8 at Wright City) Wright City 10, Arkoma 0

Friday, April 22: (District 28 at Gore) Gore 9, Porum 1

Class B

Thursday, April 21: (District 20 at Kinta) LeFlore 12, Midway 0

Thursday, April 21: (District 20 at Kinta) LeFlore 14, Midway 0

Thursday, April 21: (District 23 at Cameron) Webbers Falls 17, Bokoshe 2

Thursday, April 21: (District 23 at Cameron) Cameron 23, Bokoshe 5

Thursday, April 21: (District 23 at Cameron) Cameron 9, Webbers Falls 1

Friday, April 22: (District 23 at Cameron) Cameron 13, Webbers Falls 1

Friday, April 22: (District 31 at Smithville) McCurtain 18, Eagletown 4

Friday, April 22: (District 31 at Smithville) Smithville 5, McCurtain 2

Friday, April 22: (District 31 at Smithville) Smithville 5, McCurtain 0

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: OSSAA baseball postseason schedule and scores