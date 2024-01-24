Oklahoma Senate leader says he'll immediately cancel special legislative session

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat discusses on Dec. 4 the new budget process the Senate will undertake during the 2024 legislative session.

The special legislative session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt to consider an income tax cut next Monday won't get far.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City announced late Wednesday his legislative branch will begin the special session and then immediately adjourn, taking no action.

“Nothing has changed in the Senate’s position since the last special session was called in October,” Pro Tem Treat said. “The appropriate time for discussion on budget and taxes is during regular session that starts a week after the governor’s special session call. Since there is no agreement, special session — a week prior to regular session — is just political theater and a waste of taxpayer dollars."

He added: “During the regular session and only after we have certified numbers from the Board of Equalization, is when we will know how much we have to spend. I feel like the governor’s numbers compared to what we are seeing are simply not accurate."

The governor's office did not immediately respond for a comment about Treat's announcement.

