These are the Oklahoma Senate's top education goals for the legislative session

The Oklahoma Senate's top education leader says three efforts will be at the top of his priority list for the upcoming legislative session.

Improving the reading skills of Oklahoma students.

Creating a revolving fund that would help both higher education and Career Tech address the state’s workforce needs.

And recruiting military veterans to combat Oklahoma’s teacher shortage.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, says his focus hasn't changed.

“We have got to change the trajectory of our education system," Pugh told The Oklahoman in an interview held in advance of a Capitol news conference Wednesday.

"We’ve been in the bottom-five ranking for many years, through multiple (superintendent) administrations. I will not let this become political. I will stay focused on things that matter, that serve kids, that are going to keep good men and women in the classroom, that will provide parents with opportunities to educate their kids in a unique manner, if that’s what they choose,” Pugh said.

Oklahoma Senator Adam Pugh, Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Ryan Walters will have no influence on legislative agenda, Sen. Adam Pugh says

He added that while state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters draws an inordinate amount of public attention, Walters will not be setting the legislative agenda for the Senate.

“The (Oklahoma) State Department of Education does not make laws and they do not write the budget for public schools in the state of Oklahoma. That is strictly a legislative function," Pugh said. "I want the State Department of Education to be our partner. But as the Senate education chair, I get to set the direction for the budget and the policy goals that the State Department will be tasked with implementing.”

Pugh said he also wants to tweak the Teacher Empowerment Act – a bill he championed in the past.

The bill was intended to reward outstanding teachers, but Pugh said he has heard that snags in the program are keeping it from being fully implemented.

Key education goals for the 2024 Oklahoma legislative session

Pugh said one of his major priorities will be a “significant rework” of the state’s Reading Sufficiency Act, which focuses on improving literacy for early readers but wasn’t fully funded until the 2019-20 academic year.

“It starts with how teachers are trained in their colleges of education in the science of reading, then providing qualified reading coaches and reading specialists in schools across the state and standardizing how we approach teaching kids how to read,” he said. “There is a clear science behind this.”

Pugh also wants the Legislature to establish an initial $200 million revolving fund for higher education and Career Tech as part of a multi-year plan that would encourage their efforts toward workforce development in Oklahoma. Money from the revolving fund would become available to institutions as they meet metrics on producing degree programs in areas the state has identified as high areas of need.

He said the state has made “great steps” in developing more health-care workers through higher education and Career Tech and would like to see those two entities focus on addressing shortages of teachers and engineers in Oklahoma.

“We’re reaching the point where some of these needs are dire,” he said. “We’ve been talking about engineering for probably two decades, and we’re still not producing enough engineers. We know we have a teacher shortage. A lot of these things aren’t unique to Oklahoma, but what can be unique is how we solve them.”

Perhaps Pugh’s most cherished proposal is the VET (Veterans Entering Teaching) Act, which would allow the state to recruit veterans from across the U.S. who are honorably discharged to come to Oklahoma, where the state would pay for them to receive their teaching degree and license, as long as they stay and teach in the state. He said it would build upon the federal “Troops to Teachers” program and that Oklahoma would be the first state with such a system.

“It serves veterans,” said Pugh, an Air Force veteran himself. “It’s great for the state of Oklahoma. We continue to be a veteran-friendly state. … We know we have a teacher shortage. We know we have a workforce issue. We’re trying to these men and women onto our college campuses. It combines all of those things and I think it increases the quality and talent that we’re going to put into our teacher pipeline.”

Pugh also is passionate about the Teachers Empowerment Act. But during a budget hearing in mid-January, Walters testified that only about $225,000 of the $22 million allocated for the program has been used and only 12 of the state’s more than 500 school districts have applied.

The program is designed to reward teachers designated by their district administrators as outstanding with raises ranging from $3,000 to $40,000, but Pugh said there are two catches – one, the district must pay for half of the increased salary, and two, districts are limited to having only as many as 10% of their teachers receive the raises.

Pugh said he was sponsoring legislation to try to eliminate the first catch. He’s frustrated that more school district superintendents haven’t bought into the program and wants to take away a potential excuse for not doing so.

“I want teachers to take advantage of that (program),” he said. “In fact, I’ve had teachers reach out to me asking why their school district wasn’t taking advantage of that program, knowing that they’re working hard and they should be rewarded for going above and beyond. They’re frustrated with their districts’ choice not to participate. … This takes away that financial responsibility (for the match) from the district. A dedicated funding stream has been identified.”

