Oklahoma senators blast Russia's invasion of Ukraine, representative calls out Biden

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for stiff punishments, while Tulsa Republican Rep. Kevin Hern blamed President Joe Biden.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the dean of Oklahoma’s seven-person delegation in Washington, called on Biden to work quickly with Congress to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin “from continuing down this path, to continue military support to Ukraine under these new dire circumstances, and to further bolster European security in the face of what will amount to the biggest threat to democracy since the Soviet Union fell.”

Oklahoma's U.S. Sens. James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe

Congress is on recess this week and most lawmakers are away from Washington.

Inhofe said the invasion had been foreseen for months “but Putin’s massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless.”

Why is Russia invading Ukraine?: Here's the backstory and what the attack could mean for the world

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, said Putin had violated a 75-year peace in Europe.

“The Ukrainians have chosen to resist Russian aggression against their country,” he said. “They have not asked America to send troops to their defense, nor does the United States have any obligation to do so. However, Ukraine has asked for our moral support and material assistance. It is in our interest and the interests of freedom loving people all over the world to respond to that request in a positive and meaningful way.

“America should do all we can to assist Ukraine in its hour of need. We should ask our friends and allies to do the same. Finally, we should do everything in our power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for this egregious act of aggression against an innocent neighbor. If he succeeds today, we will face further aggression from him and his like minded associates tomorrow.”

Story continues below gallery

Cole sits on the subcommittee that oversees defense spending and his district includes Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City and Fort Sill, the Army artillery base near Lawton.

Story continues

Sen. James Lankford called Putin a “murderous dictator” and said, “America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions. We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia.”

Lankford said the United States “should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine.”

Kevin Hern blasts Biden over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Senior members of Oklahoma's all-Republican delegation, though typically harsh critics of the Biden administration, focused their remarks on Putin after the invasion.

However, Hern, who has been in the House since 2019, took to Twitter to blast Biden, saying, “It didn’t have to be this way; true leadership in the White House projects strength across the globe. (The President of the United States) has failed our allies yet again.”

In another tweet, he said, “The people of Ukraine are facing an invasion by one of the world's largest militaries & the only thing John Kerry is worried about is how it will effect (sic) climate change.”

Kerry is Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers react to Russia attack on Ukraine, one blames Biden