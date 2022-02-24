Oklahoma senators blast Russia's invasion of Ukraine, representative calls out Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Jim Inhofe
    United States Senator from Oklahoma
  • Kevin Hern
    U.S. Representative from Oklahoma

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for stiff punishments, while Tulsa Republican Rep. Kevin Hern blamed President Joe Biden.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the dean of Oklahoma’s seven-person delegation in Washington, called on Biden to work quickly with Congress to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin “from continuing down this path, to continue military support to Ukraine under these new dire circumstances, and to further bolster European security in the face of what will amount to the biggest threat to democracy since the Soviet Union fell.”

Oklahoma&#39;s U.S. Sens. James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe
Oklahoma's U.S. Sens. James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe

Congress is on recess this week and most lawmakers are away from Washington.

Inhofe said the invasion had been foreseen for months “but Putin’s massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless.”

Why is Russia invading Ukraine?: Here's the backstory and what the attack could mean for the world

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, said Putin had violated a 75-year peace in Europe.

“The Ukrainians have chosen to resist Russian aggression against their country,” he said. “They have not asked America to send troops to their defense, nor does the United States have any obligation to do so. However, Ukraine has asked for our moral support and material assistance. It is in our interest and the interests of freedom loving people all over the world to respond to that request in a positive and meaningful way.

“America should do all we can to assist Ukraine in its hour of need. We should ask our friends and allies to do the same. Finally, we should do everything in our power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for this egregious act of aggression against an innocent neighbor. If he succeeds today, we will face further aggression from him and his like minded associates tomorrow.”

Story continues below gallery

Cole sits on the subcommittee that oversees defense spending and his district includes Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City and Fort Sill, the Army artillery base near Lawton.

Sen. James Lankford called Putin a “murderous dictator” and said, “America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions. We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia.”

Lankford said the United States “should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine.”

Kevin Hern blasts Biden over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Senior members of Oklahoma's all-Republican delegation, though typically harsh critics of the Biden administration, focused their remarks on Putin after the invasion.

However, Hern, who has been in the House since 2019, took to Twitter to blast Biden, saying, “It didn’t have to be this way; true leadership in the White House projects strength across the globe. (The President of the United States) has failed our allies yet again.”

In another tweet, he said, “The people of Ukraine are facing an invasion by one of the world's largest militaries & the only thing John Kerry is worried about is how it will effect (sic) climate change.”

Kerry is Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers react to Russia attack on Ukraine, one blames Biden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Markets react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine during a speech. Since then, attacks have killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers and a few civilians.Why it matters: Putin effectively declared war on Ukraine, despite specifying that he wants to "demilitarize" the country without occupying it.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe also warned the rest of the world not to interfere, or it "

  • Kentucky lawmakers considering bill that would push people into mental health treatment instead of criminal justice system

    Kentucky lawmakers considering bill that would push people into mental health treatment instead of criminal justice system

  • ELN rebels blow up bridge, injure eight in attacks across Colombia -government

    Guerrillas of the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) on Wednesday blew up a bridge, set fire to vehicles, blocked roads and set off bombs that injured eight people during the first day of a so-called "armed strike," Colombia's government said. The rebel group is holding the three-day strike to protest the government's economic and social policies, less than three weeks before legislative elections. In eastern Santander province, an explosion on a road between the municipalities of Socorro and San Gil injured eight people, while a similar attack in Cucuta, the capital of Norte de Santander province, killed a police explosives dog.

  • MLB: Season to be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

    Major League Baseball said only five days remain to salvage March 31 openers and a full season, telling locked out players that games would be canceled if a labor contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday. After the third straight day of negotiations with little movement, MLB went public with what it had told the union on Feb. 12. Missed games are missed games.

  • The Mysterious Right-Wing Group Funding the Trucker Convoy

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA rowdy convoy of truckers is descending on the Beltway outside of Washington, D.C., presenting itself as an organic reaction to mask and vaccine mandates. But the official group bankrolling all that diesel is far from a grassroots organization devoted to truckers.As of Wednesday, the conservative dark-money organization American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedoms had raised $464,731 for “the People’s Convoy”—as the protester

  • World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

    World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable. Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: President Biden"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction

  • Belief in QAnon has strengthened in US since Trump was voted out, study finds

    Surveys by the Public Religion Research Institute reveal QAnon believers increased to 17% in September from 14% in March Supporters of Donald Trump wearing QAnon t-shirts wait in line before a campaign rally. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images The QAnon conspiracy myth movement continues to thrive in the US and has even strengthened more than a year after Donald Trump left the White House, according to the largest ever study of its followers. Some 22% of Americans believe that a “storm” is co

  • The GOP senators confirming the most Biden judicial nominees

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have voted with Democrats to confirm the majority of President Biden's judicial nominees, according to data from Quorum.Why it matters: After notching more judicial confirmations during his first year than any other president since Ronald Reagan, Biden has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee by the end of the month. Republicans cannot filibuster,

  • Biden DOJ ending national security initiative aimed at countering China amid complaints about bias

    The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is ending its "China Initiative" program that was aimed at preventing spying by the Chinese Communist Party, and launching a new, "broader approach."

  • Bernie Sanders says Trump's praise for 'Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine' is 'outrageous'

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine "genius" and "savvy."

  • U.K. Imposes ‘Largest and Most Severe’ Sanctions Against Russia

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a series of economic sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, after its attack of Ukraine.

  • 2 Kentucky lawmakers apologize after publicly using an antisemitic phrase

    A member of the American Jewish Committee said the use of this phrase contributes "to the spread of a classic antisemitic trope."

  • Podcast: Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

    Russia has sent troops into Ukraine, fulfilling threats that Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised for years.

  • Trump’s former press secretary ridiculed for saying Putin has no greater supporters than the Democrats

    Outnumbered host claimed that her former boss would stand up to Russian leader

  • As U.N. Security Council met, Russia attacked Ukraine

    The United States and other United Nations Security Council members slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for attacking Ukraine as the 15-member body met in New York to try and defuse weeks of mounting tensions. In an address on Russian state TV, broadcast at the same time as the U.N. Security Council began its meeting in New York, Putin announced his military operation in eastern Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the council meeting it was "the saddest moment" in his more than five years in the job, appealing: "President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia."

  • Oscars will cut 8 awards from broadcast in bid to boost ratings

    To combat slumping ratings, the Oscars are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month's telecast of the 94th Academy Awards.

  • Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor

    The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature planned to send a dozen election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are in response to deficiencies identified by a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative group. Republicans don't have the votes to override his vetoes.

  • Inside John Kasich and Jordan Klepper’s Unlikely Marriage

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJohn Kasich is the straight-talking, stone-faced ex-governor of Ohio (and presidential candidate) known for breaking with the GOP to denounce Donald Trump. Jordan Klepper is a sarcastic, fresh-faced comic known for his tense stand-offs with conspiracy theorists and MAGA cultists on The Daily Show. On paper, they seem the strangest of bedfellows, but the 69-year-old conservative and 42-year-old lefty have a lot more in common than you

  • Sex offender who shot Florida deputy killed in shootout with homeowner, authorities say

    A registered sex offender who authorities said shot a Taylor County deputy Tuesday night was killed in a shootout with a homeowner just hours later.

  • Political science professor: Does deterrence work? Lessons for the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Professor John Tures and his students examine several historical examples of deterrence in the context of international relations.