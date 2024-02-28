Oklahoma Sooner legend Troy Aikman returns home to talk new business venture
KU's previous loss to an unranked team at home took place in 2018.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
We’ve compiled a list of the best rewards credit cards available today.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Blast away plaque and bacteria with this top-rated cordless flosser — nearly 40,000 5-star Amazon reviewers swear by it.
Honda released a hydrogen-electric CR-V called e:FCEV. The crossover is a regular-production model that offers up to 270 miles of range.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
The cuts will impact 8% of the division's global workforce, as Sony becomes the latest company to announce major cuts in recent weeks and months. "After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," said PlayStation chief Jim Ryan in a note to employees.
The stories you need to start your day: The $25B Kroger-Albertsons merger, Ohtani’s first Dodgers game and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Recurring revenue is pretty much the holy grail for any business -- it's precisely why Apple has segued toward being almost as much a services company as it is a hardware company, with 20% of its revenue now emanating from Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, and an array of other subscription and non-subscription-based services. The cost of acquiring new customers has also reportedly increased by more than 200% over the past decade, which highlights the importance of predictable revenue streams. Reducing churn is the name of the game.
Shadowfax, one of the largest logistics service providers to hyper-local and on-demand delivery businesses in India, has raised $100 million in a new funding round as it clocks a yearly growth of 35%. TPG NewQuest led Shadowfax's Series E financing round, which includes some secondary transactions, the startup said on Tuesday. TechCrunch reported last year that TPG NewQuest was evaluating an investment in Shadowfax.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.