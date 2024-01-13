Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Probable starters, tipoff, streaming info, notes

THE DETAILS

When/where: 1 p.m., Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Streaming: Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Sam Godwin 6-10 Sr. 8.2 F 14 Jalon Moore 6-7 Jr. 9.3 G 3 Otega Oweh 6-5 So.. 14.3 G 2 Javian McCollum 6-2 Jr. 14.9 G 12 Milos Uzan 6-4 So. 8.8 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.4 C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 18.9 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 19.8 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 6.9 G 20 Johnny Furphy 6-9 Fr. 5.6

About No. 9 Oklahoma (13-2, 1-1): Oklahoma lost to TCU, 80-71, on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas, after defeating Iowa State, 71-63, Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, in the Big 12 opener for both teams. … OU’s only loss in the nonconference season was 81-69 to North Carolina on Dec. 20. OU defeated Iowa (79-67), USC (72-70), Providence (72-51) and Arkansas (79-70). … Porter Moser is 47-35 in three seasons at Oklahoma. … Senior Le’Tre Darthard recorded his 1,000th career point against Central Arkansas on Dec. 28. Darthard scored 913 points in three seasons at Utah Valley, including 509 points during the 2022-23 season. … Otega Oweh had a career-high seven steals against Green Bay on Dec. 16, most by a Sooner since J.R. Raymond had seven steals against UALR on Dec. 11, 1999. … Under Moser, Oklahoma is 30-2 when shooting 50% or greater from the field. OU is 7-0 this season when reaching the 50% field goal mark. … Oklahoma was selected 12th out of 14 teams in the Big 12 preseason poll. The Sooners were picked ahead of conference newcomers BYU and UCF, who were selected 13th and 14th. …The 2023-24 season will be the last in the Big 12 for the Sooners. In 27 years, Oklahoma has amassed a 251-206 mark in conference competition. The Sooners have had 11 players receive 14 first-team all-conference honors. Hollis Price (2003), Blake Griffin (2009) and Buddy Hield (2015, 2016) were named Big 12 player of the year. Willie Warren (2009) and Trae Young (2018) were named Big 12 freshman of the year. Corey Brewer (1997), Ebi Ere (2002), Taj Gray (2005), Michael Neal (2006) and TaShawn Thomas (2015) were selected as Big 12 newcomer of the year.

About No. 3 Kansas (13-2, 1-1): KU leads the all-time series 155-69 including a 52-7 record in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won five in a row, eight of nine and nine of 11 against the Sooners. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Oklahoma as KU coach; Porter Moser 0-3 versus KU as OU coach. … The Jayhawks have won 22 in a row over OU at Allen Fieldhouse, including 16 in a row under Coach Self. Last KU loss to the Sooners in Lawrence was 80-77 on Feb. 11, 1993. … KU closed on an 18-4 run to defeat OU 79-75 last season in Lawrence. KJ Adams scored 22 points, while Jalen Wilson added 17. OU led by 10 points with 5:19 to play. … KU is 13-2 or better the last three seasons and seven times in the last 10 seasons beginning in 2014-15. … Kansas is 1-1 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2021-22 season. … Kansas shot 68.0% (17 of 25) in the first half of Wednesday’s loss at UCF. That is the highest shooting percentage by KU in the first half of a conference game since shooting 70.0% (14 of 20) against Kansas State on Jan. 29, 2018 in Manhattan. … UCF on Wednesday halted KU’s winning streak of 61-straight games when out-rebounding its opponent. … Kevin McCullar has scored in double-digits in 15 games this season and 17 consecutive contests dating to last season. ... Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is fourth in the country in rebounds per game at 11.9.