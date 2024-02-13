Oklahoma state parks could be free to enter under new senate bill

Oklahoma residents may soon be able to enter state parks for free.

The Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee on Monday passed Senate Bill 1253 that would remove entrance and day-use fees for residents at state parks.

The bill, by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, passed by a vote of 10-0 and heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Sterling Zearley, director of state parks, said the measure would cost $1.75 million. The dollars stay in the local park to fund operations, he said.

A day pass for an in-state resident is $8, while out-of-state visitors pay $10, said Chase Horn, a Department of Tourism and Recreation spokesperson.

'Too many inconsiderate Texans': The worst bad reviews of Oklahoma's state parks

An annual pass for a resident is $60, while out-of-state visitors pay $75, Horn said.

For fiscal year 2023, the state sold 83,263 in-state and 173,057 out-of-state parking passes, Horn said.

The parking passes went into effect in 2020, Horn said.

If the bill becomes law, it does not impact the fees to reserve a campsite or to stay in a lodge, Horn said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said he supported the idea, but was concerned about the lost revenue for park operations.

“I wonder about getting funding before we take away the fee,” Matthews said.

Burns said he had another bill in the works to increase funding to state parks.

He said it was important that a family on a limited income be able to visit a state park and have a picnic without being charged.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma state parks would be free to enter under Senate bill