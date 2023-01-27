Oklahoma state police confirm remains of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield recovered

The Oklahoma state police said Thursday that the remains of missing 4-year-old girl Athena Brownfield have been identified.

“The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents recovered on January 17 ... as those of Athena Brownfield,” the bureau said in a statement.

Cops offered no additional comment because of a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court.

Investigators believe Athena was beaten to death by her caretaker on Christmas Day.

Alysia Adams and husband Ivon Neil Adams were arrested earlier this month. Both were charged with child neglect, and Ivon Neil Adams was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Athena and her 5-year-old sister were living with the couple for up to two years and had not been enrolled in school or taken to the doctor.

Alysia Adams reportedly told detectives she saw her husband beating little Athena and that he later admitted to burying her near the couple’s old property line.

Police soon after announced the investigation had turned its focus to recovering the girl’s body.

Athena’s biological parents are cooperating with investigators.

The discovery of the girl’s remains came a day after her community held a funeral service at an arena in Enid, north of Oklahoma City.