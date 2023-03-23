Oklahoma state Rep. Dean Davis arrested in Bricktown on public drunkenness complaint

Rep. Dean Davis was arrested Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police arrested state Rep. Dean Davis early Thursday morning because he was suspected of being drunk in public.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail at 3:46 a.m. on the municipal complaint, records show. He was released at 5:19 a.m. on his own recognizance.

Police officers made contact with Davis around 2:15 a.m. in Bricktown, a well-known entertainment area near downtown Oklahoma City.

Davis, R-Broken Arrow, was first elected in 2018.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma legislator arrested by police on public drunkenness complaint