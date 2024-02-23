Oklahoma State student Gabrielle Claudia Long dies in hit-and-run near campus

A 19-year-old student at Oklahoma State University died in a hit-and-run incident near campus on Thursday.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the OSU and Stillwater Police Departments began investigating an injury accident near Monroe Street and Cantwell Avenue, according to the OSU Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after, OSU police asked the public for information white Chevrolet pickup with front bumper damage. Just before noon, investigators identified a person of interest, and took a 21-year-old man into custody.

The suspect was arrested and could face murder and manslaughter charges, according to the incident report.

The police department later announced the victim, Gabrielle Claudia Long, had died at the hospital.

After the news of the student's death surfaced, OSU President Kayse Shrum said on social media she was heartbroken by the loss.

"On behalf of the Cowboy family, our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates and professors," Shrum said. "If you need support following this tragic event, know that OSU has many resources available to help you."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU student Gabrielle Claudia Long dies in hit-and-run, suspect in custody